Snow is expected to hit Britain tomorrow, according to the Met Office, with strong winds wreaking havoc.

Snow is expected to hit the UK tomorrow, according to the Met Office, with strong winds wreaking havoc.

Blustery winds and showers will give way to ‘arctic air’ this week, according to the Met Office, following the warmest New Year’s Day on record.

A seasonal “change is underway,” according to the weather service, as the unusually mild conditions give way to rain and a band of “cold Arctic air.”

“Sunshine and blustery showers feature in Monday’s (hashtag)4cast, but a change is on the way as a band of cloud and rain edges south, bringing (hashtag)cold(hashtag)Arctic air,” it tweeted.

“During the day, showers fall as snow across the northern hills and mountains.”

A yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for Scotland.

Wind gusts of 60 to 80 miles per hour are expected.

The weather service has issued a yellow warning.

Scotland’s northern regions are being buffeted by the wind.

10 a.m. to 23 p.m. Tuesday

The weather will be cold and windy on Tuesday, especially in the north, according to the Met Office, with rain expected later in the week.

Temperatures in Scotland are expected to drop to 4-6°C, with temperatures in the south rising to 8-9°C.

“We’re going to lose the sub-tropical airflow and replace it with some things from the north,” Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said.

“Temperatures will most likely return to normal, with a return of frost and possibly snow in the forecast for northern areas and the hills.”

Wind and snow warnings are in effect for most of Scotland on Tuesday, January 4 and Wednesday, January 5.

Throughout the rest of January, expect more of the same, with wet and windy spells interspersed with drier, brighter periods.

Due to a mix of mild spells and shorter-lived colder periods, temperatures are expected to stay close to or slightly above average.

Some snow may fall during these shorter-lived colder periods, but it will typically fall over northern hills.

There is a chance of more settled spells developing toward the end of this period, particularly across the south, which would increase the chance of overnight frost and fog here.

To the southeast, the rain is gradually clearing.

Otherwise, sunny spells and showers, with mostly fine and dry weather in central, northern, and southern England and Scotland.

It’s windy, especially in the north, with coastal gales.

It’s chilly outside.

Rain and hill snow are moving south across the north of the United Kingdom.

Northern Scotland will be hit by a series of blustery, wintry showers.

Showers in the south, with bright or sunny intervals, and mostly dry in the east.

The north is windy, with gales.

A bright and dry start for…

