SNOW is expected to sweep across the UK ‘in weeks,’ according to the Met Office, after temperatures plummeted to arctic -7C.

Temperatures dropped to a bone-chilling -7C last night, and with an Arctic blast on the way, it’ll only get colder from here.

Last night, Wales experienced its coldest night of the winter so far, with temperatures in the country plummeting to -6C and British residents braving the cold.

However, last night the entire country was frozen.

Temperatures in Oxfordshire and the south coast of England dipped to -7C.

“Last night was the coldest night of the Winter so far for Wales,” according to the Met Office, “with Sennybridge recording a low of -6.0 °C during the early hours of Friday.”

The rain will hold off tonight, but most of the day will be cloudy.

“Dry for many this evening, though cloudy,” the Met Office wrote on Twitter.

“Chilling in a few southern and eastern areas where skies are clear.”

Many people will be dry this evening, though it will be (hashtag)cloudy.

Where skies are clear, it’s getting (hashtag)chilly in a few southern and eastern parts. pic.twitter.comWdZ1gZu803

Snow is expected to fall between the end of January and early February, according to the Met Office’s long-range forecast.

“Some colder interludes remain possible, bringing a risk of occasional snow, most likely over northern hills,” the Met Office warns between January 31 and February 14.

The weather will be dreadful beginning February 1st, with the coldest parts of winter yet to come.

According to Ladbrokes, February could be the coldest on record.

With temperatures set to plummet, the bookies have reduced the odds of the coldest February EVER this year to just a 31-to-1 chance.

In other news, 21 predicts that this will be the coldest winter on record.

“With a big freeze expected to hit all four corners of the UK, the odds suggest we’ll be in for some record-breaking low temperatures,” Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said.

