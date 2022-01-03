Snow is possible; a new mayor has been elected; and the first babies have been born: Good morning, Pennsylvania!

Snow is a possibility; a new mayor has been elected; and the first babies have been born: Good morning, Pennsylvania!

What you should know for Monday, January 1st.

3 in the year 2022

The temperature will be 36 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning and 22 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon.

Light snow, mostly cloudy.

Friday night, revelers at Harrisburg’s New Year’s Eve celebration at FNB Field on City Island.

Snowy day: The year 2021 was the warmest in the state’s history.

Low temperatures and a chance of snow today will make this week feel chilly.

Names to remember: These 20 people have the potential to make a difference in your life this year in some way.

Our list is subjective, and only time will tell how well it stands up to scrutiny.

Wanda RD Williams, the 39th mayor of Harrisburg, will be sworn in this morning.

Since 2012, she had served as the mayor of the city.

Here are a few things that have changed since Eric Papenfuse left the job.

Tax advice for thieves: The IRS warns that if you make money illegally, such as by dealing drugs or stealing property, you must report it on your tax returns.

Tolls on the Turnpike: The Pennsylvania Turnpike is a toll road that runs through the state of Pennsylvania

Last year, the Turnpike failed to collect nearly (dollar)105 million in tolls, but officials hope to reduce that number this year.

Yesterday, a 5% toll increase went into effect.

Betty White, an actress and animal activist, died on the last day of 2021, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

The documentary about her birthday will still be released.

Dan Reeves, a former NFL coach, died on January 1st.

While the pandemic kept crowds down, plenty of people celebrated the new year locally, with a children’s event in Hershey and something for everyone in Harrisburg, and nationally, most notably in Times Square.

First babies: On Saturday, one minute after midnight, the first baby born in 2022 at UMPC Harrisburg arrived.

The first New Year’s baby was born at Penn State Hampden.

Arkansas ate up the Outback Bowl like a juicy steak, but Penn State had other ideas.

In Tampa, the Nittany Lions were defeated 24-10.

