Snow is predicted, but the specifics are still unknown.

Precipitation is expected to fall across central and eastern Pennsylvania late Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning.

This is from an Alberta Clipper that is expected to drop snow across parts of the Midwest later this week before moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and eventually off the southeast coast.

Nobody knows what will happen next, but that hasn’t stopped a slew of news organizations from putting a storm on people’s minds.

AccuWeather first reported on the storm earlier this week, then updated it on Wednesday, stating that “it has the potential to pack a punch with a period of heavy snow on its cold northwestern flank and heavy rain or heavy snow changing to rain on its warmer southeastern side.”

The Weather Channel has also posted a story on the storm, detailing the forecast track and predicting “heavy, wind-driven snow in much of the interior Northeast, from parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New York state into New England.” Indeed, the app’s forecast predicts 3 to 5 inches in York and 5 to 8 inches in Harrisburg on Sunday night, with a rain and snow mix Monday morning.

Local television stations also issued viewer alerts today.

Then there was the National Weather Service (NWS) in State College, which sounded a little irritated at the prospect of making a weekend forecast.

It would only say that “snowflakes are unlikely to start falling in Central Pennsylvania for another four days.”

It’s far too soon to talk about specific snowfall amounts.”

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE TIME: Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:Amounts:??Lieu:??

So keep an eye on it.

Apart from the fact that the weekend is approaching, what is known and agreed upon is that temperatures will moderate Thursday and Friday before the area returns to the deep freeze.

The wind chill on Friday and Saturday could be below zero, with air temperatures falling into the

