Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are expected on Sunday, according to a winter weather advisory.

Forecasters say a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain on Sunday could make roads very slick for morning drivers.

Snow and sleet, followed by freezing rain, are expected between 5 a.m. and noon Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters estimate that the morning storms will only accumulate about an inch of snow and sleet.

Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is expected to form.

Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York, Lancaster, Perry, Franklin, and Juniata counties are under a winter weather advisory.

According to forecasters, anyone driving on Sunday morning should slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and the car in front of them.

511PA can be used to track road conditions.

According to forecasters, Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 30s.

More 30-degree highs are expected next week, with overnight lows in the 20s or even teens, according to early forecasts.

Today is the day

The day will be sunny, with a high of around 30 degrees.

Tonight is a special night.

Lows in the mid-twenties.

The day after Sunday

The temperature will rise to around 39 degrees.

There is a 90% chance of precipitation.

Tonight is a Sunday

Lows in the mid-twenties, cloudy.

There is a 30% chance of rain.