Snow totals revealed on map as winter storm Izzy 2022 batters New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio

Snow totals are revealed on a map as winter storm Izzy 2022 batters New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

After slamming the Southeast over the weekend, a massive winter storm dumped a foot or more of snow in several northern states.

Hundreds of flights were canceled, and tens of thousands of people in the Northeast were without power.

By 1 p.m. Monday, forecasters in Buffalo, New York, had recorded 18 inches of snow in the northeast corner of Ohio.

The storm wreaked havoc on the southeast over the weekend, causing nearly 200,000 power outages.

The Weather Channel has named the storm Izzy, and it has wreaked havoc on the East Coast with ice, snow, wind, and rain.

As of Sunday night, 260,000 people had lost power, 3,000 flights had been canceled, and five states had declared a state of emergency.

After its stay in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, which has stretched into Monday, the storm should be over.

Snowfall of up to 18 inches is expected in the Northeast by late Monday.

Across ten states, there are power outages.

According to poweroutage.us, tens of thousands of people were without power Monday morning from Georgia to New York.

According to the Weather Channel, the top outages around 9 a.m. on Monday included more than 30,000 in North and South Carolina, 24,000 in West Virginia and Georgia, more than 18,000 in Pennsylvania, 14,000 in Kentucky and Virginia, and 11,000 in New York.

In the event of snow, keep hydrants clear.

A Rochester, NY fire department shared tips for keeping fire hydrants clear in the winter ahead of expected snowstorms in the northeast.

Clear a perimeter around the hydrant and remove snow and ice.

A three-foot perimeter provides enough space for firefighters to work.

Make sure there’s a clear path from the hydrant to the street.

Given the potential for this storm, now is a good time to offer help to neighbors who may need it with this much snow! pic.twitter.comE1BNCwm4yy In anticipation of the snow starting tomorrow evening, we would like to remind everyone that we need your help keeping your local hydrant shoveled and accessible!

Staying inside is advised in New York City.

New Yorkers should be prepared for slick roads and possible flooding, according to First Deputy Commissioner Christina Farrell of the New York City Emergency Management Department.

The city’s task force for fallen trees has been activated.

In a press release, Farrell said, “We urge New Yorkers to exercise caution.”

“If you must travel, we recommend taking public transportation and allowing for extra travel time.”

Two people were killed in a car accident in South Carolina.

Two North Carolinians were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in South Carolina.

Two North Carolinians were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in South Carolina.

