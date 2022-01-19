Snow will fall in London within WEEKS as temperatures drop to sub-zero with biting wind chills, according to the UK weather forecast.

After a freak heatwave brought record warmth at the start of the year, the country will be forced to battle the bitter cold.

Early February will bring the freezing blankets of the white stuff to London, with flurries expected on February 9th.

However, snow is expected to fall as early as January 28 in parts of Scotland and the North East, with temperatures as low as -3°C expected in some areas.

A bitter Arctic blast is on its way to the United Kingdom, bringing with it cold temperatures and snow flurries.

Snow is expected to fall between the end of January and early February, according to the Met Office’s long-range forecast.

“Some colder interludes remain possible, bringing a risk of occasional snow, most likely over northern hills,” the Met Office warns from January 31 to February 14.

The weather will be dreadful beginning February 1st, with the coldest parts of winter yet to come.

“As we get closer to the end of the month – the coldest on average parts of the year – what we’re seeing is the high pressure pulling away south and west, allowing a north-easterly air stream to come in,” Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, told the Express.

“Towards the end of the month – that is, the last week of January – that could start to bring some snow events.”

I’m referring to the 25th through the 28th of January.”

The rest of the week is expected to be rainy and windy, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible at times.

For the most part, it will be dry through the weekend, but it will be cloudy at times, with some light rain in the far north.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog along the south coast.

The Met Office has issued a warning to motorists and commuters that the freezing mist could cause traffic congestion in the early hours of the morning.