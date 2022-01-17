Snow will fall on a specific date in the UK, as an Arctic blast hits parts of the country, according to the weather forecast.

Heavy snow could blanket London by the end of January, according to forecasters, so make sure you’re prepared.

Snow is expected to fall in Scotland on Friday, January 28 before moving south and reaching Newcastle by 6 p.m. the same day, with wintry showers gracing East Anglia early the next day, according to WX Charts.

Snow is expected to fall in swaths of the country between Aberdeen and Hampshire, including the capital, on Sunday, January 30.

And millions of people are expected to see snow before the end of the month, thanks to a frigid Arctic blast.

Longer-range forecasts from the Met Office predict “colder interludes” between January 29 and mid-February, with temperatures remaining “slightly above average.”

The Met Office predicts a “cold and foggy start to Tuesday,” with the fog gradually dissipating as sunny spells spread across the country in the early afternoon.

“Cloudy skies and patchy rain are expected later.

“The temperature will reach a maximum of 6 degrees Celsius.”

The deep freeze is expected to last into the morning, with more freezing fog and frost on the ground, according to the Met Office.

“It will be a chilly start to Tuesday morning, especially in parts of England and Wales, where there will also be some freezing fog patches,” it tweeted.

“There will be some sunshine, but showery rain will spread across Northern Ireland and Scotland in the afternoon.”

Drivers are urged to be extra cautious on the road as the UK prepares for a deep freeze in January.

We’ve compiled a list of the top seven ways to stay safe on the road this winter and avoid accidents and weather-related delays.

Mist and fog will likely take a long time to dissipate, possibly lasting all day in some areas.

Aside from that, there will be some sunny spells, but cloud will move in later.

Temperatures reached a high of 9 degrees Celsius.

Fog takes a long time to clear in some southern areas, leaving a cloudier, colder theme with a few brighter exceptions.

Eastern Scotland is also sunny, but rain is expected to fall in Northern Ireland and Western Scotland.

“Early clear skies in the south, leading into a cold night, with frost and areas of fog, especially Yorkshire southwards: some dense, freezing fog patches are possible,” according to the Met Office.

“There will be some cloud in the west and north, but it will be relatively mild in parts of Scotland.”

