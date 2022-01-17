Snow will turn to sleet overnight, then rain, according to the NWS.

The National Weather Service says snow will turn to sleet and rain will fall overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm on Sunday is behaving as expected, with snow on the way out and sleet and other wintry mix precipitation on the way in.

As of 8:30 p.m., Meteorologist Rachel Gutierrez said the Harrisburg area had received just over two inches of snow.

Closer to the Maryland border, however, the storm should be transitioning to sleet.

At most, another inch of snow will fall in the region, according to Gutierrez, before the storm coats everything in sleet, followed by possibly a little freezing rain.

Rain is possible in the next three to four hours, according to Gutierrez, before the weather shifts back to a wintry mix.

The storm will then pass through the area by mid- to late-morning Monday.

The change in precipitation is due to a warm layer of air coming from the east, which is causing the snow to melt before it reaches the ground, according to Gutierrez.

Before the storm passes through, it may change to sleet or freezing rain, but it is unlikely to return to snow.

Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures slightly above freezing, allowing some of the precipitation to melt.

Temperatures will rise into the 40s on Wednesday before dropping to unseasonably cold temperatures by the weekend, according to Gutierrez.

Although Monday’s warmth should cause some melting, Gutierrez warned that there will be significant wind, with gusts up to 45 mph and sustained at 20-25 mph, making it feel colder than it is.

Instead of changing to the wintry mix seen here, Gutierrez said the storm will bring more snow to the state’s northern and western regions, particularly in the mountains.