Snowboard Alpine PGS World Cup season ended in Blue Mountain

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — The final FIS Snowboard Alpine PGS World Cup race of the season, the Alpine Snow TKO event which held in Blue Mountain, ended on Sunday.

Germany’s Ramona Theresia Hofmeister took the top spot in women’s competition, while Russia’s Dmitry Loginov won the men’s competition, with Hofmeister and Italy’s Roland Fischnaller claiming the season’s top World Cup honors by taking home the PGS crystal globes.

In the women’s competition, Hofmeister won her second victory this weekend in Blue Mountain. Additionally, With the Sunday’s event acting as the final PGS event of the season, the 23-year-old Hofmeister was also awarded with the FIS Snowboard Alpine World Cup crystal globe for winning the parallel giant slalom classification.

“Wow, I just can’t believe it,” said Hofmeister. “This weekend was so amazing, and it’s an incredible feeling to hold my first globe. I’m very excited to take it home tomorrow. It’s a dream come true.”

The German riders finished the PGS season with 6,300 points, with her teammate Selina Joerg following up in second place with 3,190 points, and Ladina Jenny of Switzerland rounding out the 2019/20 PGS podium in third place with 3,070 points.

On men’s side, Loginov won men’s match by just a 0.17 second, Baumeister of Germany won the second place and Edwin Coratti from Italy ranked in third place.

The men’s PGS World Cup title was awarded to Italy’s Rolland Fischnaller, The 39-year-old Fischnaller added his first PGS World Cup crystal globe to his impressive record of achievements, including three PSL and one overall title that the Italian veteran managed to win in 23 years since his debut on the FIS Snowboard World Cup tour back in 1997.

“I’m feeling very special today,” said Fischnaller. “Exactly on this day 23 years ago I competed in my first World Cup race in Olang from Italy, and today my 3-year-old son did his first snowboard race.”

In 2019/20, Fischnaller won three PGS races and received 4,900 points in total. Austria’s Benjamin Karl finished the PGS World Cup season in second place with 3,380 points, while Loginov ranked top three with 2,882 points.

Next, the FIS Snowboard Alpine World Cup tour will move on to Livingo of Italy, where the penultimate PSL race of the 2019/20 World Cup campaign is scheduled to go down on Tuesday, March 10.