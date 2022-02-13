‘Snowbomb’ to hit Britain in DAYS, with severe flood warnings in place across the country, according to the UK snow forecast.

The UK is expecting a’snowbomb’ to hit the country in the coming days, with severe flood warnings in place across the country.

WEATHER experts predict 40 to 60mm of rain in some parts of the country this weekend, with flood warnings in place in southern England and Wales.

Forecasters predict a wet and windy weekend, with heavy rain and possibly flooding.

Flood warnings are in effect across southern England and Wales, and some weather experts predict 40 to 60mm of rain.

Until 6 p.m. on Sunday, a yellow weather warning has been issued for the south, west, and southwest of Wales.

Meanwhile, weather modeling maps, WX Charts, show that Brits should begin preparing for arctic conditions, with snow expected across almost the entire UK.

Next Sunday, February 20th, the storm will approach from the west, and will last into the following week.

“It’s turning unsettled as we head into the weekend, with spells of rain, windy, and very changeable across the country,” Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said.

“There will be some hill snow for parts of Scotland and northern England at first, but a strong, and in some places gale-force, south-westerly wind will bring milder air with it, and it will mostly turn to rain.”

“Damp at first, then heavier, more persistent rain” is forecast for northern England, parts of Wales, and Devon and Cornwall.

“For the remainder of the weekend, expect wild, wet, and windy weather.

“Coastal gales for the south coast, heavy and prolonged rain in places, especially over Wales, where the rain will really pile up, possibly 60 to 100mm in more exposed areas.”

“For the most part, it was a rainy and windy Sunday.”

Today will be bitterly cold in eastern and south-eastern England, with temperatures hovering around freezing.

For many, rain will fall in torrents, making for dreadful weather.

And the cold, rainy spell will usher in true winter weather on Monday, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Temperatures in Scotland dropped to -3C overnight and only rose to 4C during the day, according to weather forecasts.

Meanwhile, in England, temperatures will reach 6°C in Newcastle, 7°C in Nottingham, and 8°C in London.

“Wintry conditions,” according to the Met Office’s long forecast for February 17 – 26.

“Some brief cold spells could bring some brief periods of snow,” they said.

On February 20, WX charts predict a two-centimetre snowfall in the North East.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will receive two centimetres of snow.

However, the storm’s heaviest part…

