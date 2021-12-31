According to the Met Office, a SNOWBOMB with a freezing -11C temperature and an Atlantic storm will hit Britain NEXT WEEK.

SNOWBOMB to hit Britain with a freezing -11C chill and an Atlantic storm NEXT WEEK, according to the Met Office.

This year’s New Year’s weekend is set to be the mildest on record, but Brits should take advantage while they can, as an Arctic blast is expected to arrive next week.

Warm air from the mid-Atlantic will sweep in, displacing the cooler northerly winds that are typical for this time of year, according to forecasters.

Because of the warmer weather, the UK record for the highest temperature on New Year’s Eve – 14.8C in Colwyn Bay, North Wales in 2011 – could be broken.

What a great way to ring in the New Year!

However, it may be too soon to put away the winter coats because freezing temperatures and snow are expected to return in January, as a ‘SNOWBOMB’ is expected to hit Britain as early as MONDAY, January 3, 2022.

After what is likely to be the warmest New Year’s Eve on record tomorrow, winter will return in the weeks ahead.

New Year’s Day was sunny and breezy.

Clouds thickening through the afternoon, with brief rain moving east, heavy at times, and possibly lasting into the evening across Kent.

Very gentle.

The maximum temperature is 15 degrees Celsius.

Snow is also expected to fall in Manchester, Wales, and the Midlands.

Northern Scotland will be blanketed in 11 inches of snow by 6 a.m. on January 14, with 4cm expected in Manchester, Edinburgh, and Cumbria.

At this time, it appears that London and the South East will be excluded entirely.

After one of the driest Decembers on record, with less than 27 hours of sunshine in the last 30 days, winter will return with a vengeance.

This is 38% less than the national average for this season.

The driest December in Britain, according to Met Office forecaster Craig Snell, was in 1956, when the national average was just 19.5 hours of sunlight.

A ‘SNOWBOMB’ is expected to hit Britain this month, with up to 11 inches of snow expected as a new Atlantic storm approaches.

The UK will be as warm as Madrid, Athens, and Rhodes this week, with temperatures reaching a balmy 15C on Friday.

The bizarre mini-heatwave, however, will not last long.

As we approach the middle of January, it’ll begin to snow heavily once more, with more than 10 inches expected in the north.

Whiteout is expected in Newcastle and Northumberland by midnight on January 12, according to WX Charts.

As the temperature drops below zero, parts of Scotland, particularly in the Highlands, will see up to five inches of snowfall.

In January, the UK will be hit by a ‘SNOWBOMB’ with a diameter of 11ins…

It’s been a very mild day with the warmest #NewYearsEve on record for the UK, England & Northern Ireland.

Both Merryfield & Nantwich recorded 15.8 °C, with Murlough recording 14.3 °C

Although Wales & Scotland didn’t see their warmest on record it was still a very mild day here pic.twitter.com/3vyFF9z47R

— Met Office (@metoffice) December 31, 2021

A wet but #mild start to #NewYearsEve with a couple of bands of rain across the UK, some of this turning heavy at times

Take care if travelling this morning and stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/lw2O6Q5E62

— Met Office (@metoffice) December 31, 2021

Prewarm your clothes.

Invest in some quality thermals.

Fleece leggings.

Hand warmers.

Cover every inch of skin.

Eat fatty foods.

Thermal flask.

Keep moving.

Keep hydrated.

Keep your head covered.

Tactical scarf-wearing – including keeping your nose and mouth covered