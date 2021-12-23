Snowstorms are expected to hit the West Coast states, bringing a ‘White Christmas’ to California.

The West Coast states are expected to be hit by snowstorms, giving California a ‘White Christmas.’

The West Coast is expected to be hit by snowstorms, giving California a “White Christmas.”

Californians may not have to dream of a “White Christmas” this year.

Northern California saw rain and snow showers on Wednesday, signaling the start of a wet weather pattern that is expected to last through Christmas, according to forecasters.

Holiday travel is expected to be disrupted by multiple rounds of rain, mountain snow, and strong winds.

The National Weather Service advises people to be prepared and give themselves plenty of time when traveling for the holidays.

Driving safely in (hashtag)winter weather can be a challenge for even the most experienced driver, according to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol.

“Regardless of the weather, slow down.

Vehicles cannot stop as quickly or turn as precisely on wet, snowy, or icy pavement.

It’s also possible that visibility will be lowered.”

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for parts of the Sierra Nevada, which will last until Sunday.

When traveling through the Sierra, vehicles are already required to have chains on their tires, according to the California Department of Transportation.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, there has also been some light to moderate rain, which is slowly making its way to the coast.

Rain isn’t expected to fall in Southern California until Thursday.

Forecasters have issued a flood warning for Thursday evening through Friday morning due to the heavy rain.

It has never snowed in San Francisco or Los Angeles in the winter, but it has snowed elsewhere.

San Francisco has only had four snow days in recorded history, and none in recent decades.

Snowfall was most common in the nineteenth century.

There was 3.7 inches of snow on February 5, 1887, and 1.5 inches on February 7, 1998.

An inch of snow fell in the city on March 3, 1896.

On December 11, 1932, the city received 0.8 inches of snow.

San Francisco received its last snowfall on February 5, 1976, but the exact amount was not recorded.

Los Angeles received 2.0 inches of snow on January 15, 1932.

Only a light dusting of snow fell in January 1949 and 1954.

