PennDOT reports that snowy road conditions have delayed a Pennsylvania superload truck by two days.

Earlier this week, a superload truck snaking across upper Pennsylvania was snowed in.

The truck hauling the 213-foot long, 294-ton load was idled for a full day, according to PennDOT.

It’s now expected to be two days late in arriving in Wampum, Pennsylvania.

According to PennDOT’s website, it will be delivered on January 23.

The superload is an empty steel tank from the Kenneth A Kesselring Site in West Milton, New York, which is being decommissioned as part of the D1G Prototype reactor decommissioning.

In January, it started.

12, at a speed of 30 miles per hour.

The hulking tank will be disassembled and recycled in Wampum once it has completed its 11-day, 400-mile journey across the state.

The superload is moving in two lanes as a rolling slowdown.

PennDOT warns that this will cause traffic jams and travel delays.

The 16-county superload travel plan included travel on I-81 and I-80.

The progress of the superload can be tracked on social media using the hashtag (hashtag)PAsuperload22.

511PA can be used to keep track of road conditions.

The superload was last seen crawling through Lucinda, Clarion County, Pennsylvania, in the early hours of this morning, according to reports.

From Larry Lesnak-Walton on Twitter, here’s the video:

PAsuperload22 Through Lucinda, PA Thursday, January 20, 1:13 AM pic.twitter.com9IcrqdXosm (hashtag)