Snowy Wyoming highway pileup kills 3, injures dozens

At least three people died and dozens were injured in a pileup involving more than 100 vehicles amid blowing snow that closed part of Interstate 80 in Wyoming, officials said Monday.

The pileup and another one nearby around the same time involving 40 vehicles happened in snowy, blustery weather Sunday about 180 miles west of Cheyenne.

About 30 people were taken to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in the small city of Rawlins, hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Hinkle told the Casper Star-Tribune.

Officials at the 25-bed hospital expected more injured people to arrive Monday.

They called in three extra doctors and set up a temporary patient holding area in a cafeteria.

The smaller pileup, on I-80 just four miles away from the larger pileup, injured at least seven people, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Mower said.

Mower said that four people died in the larger pileup but the Wyoming Highway Patrol could could only confirm three deaths, patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck said.

‘Of course that number could increase,’ Beck said of the fatalities, ‘but that’s the number (three) we’re being told.’

Authorities could not say if they could remember a previous 100-car pileup.

A 200-mile stretch of westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rock Springs was still closed Monday and Wyoming Department of Transportation officials did not expect it to reopen until early Tuesday.

Forecasters predicted snow driven by wind up to 50 mph would continue affecting travel until Tuesday.

Mower said that it ‘is just a disaster’ for two pileups of this scale to take place at the same time.

‘It required a huge response,’ he said.

Local authorities requested help from at least a dozen other agencies throughout the state, including the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office; Sweetwater County medics; Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1; Castle Rock Ambulance; Carbon County Memorial Hospital; Wamsutter Fire Department; Carbon County Fire Department; and ambulances from Baggs, Green River, Wamsutter, Saratoga and Hanna.

Those injured in the crash were rushed to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, according to Hinkle.

The hospital said that three people were pronounced dead and 30 were taken to the emergency room.

Two others were hospitalized.

The hospital, which has just 25 beds, set up a temporary holding area in the cafeteria to deal with influx of patients.

Three additional doctors were called to the hospital to help treat the overflow of wounded drivers.

At the time, there were just two physicians on duty.

‘We were completely full,’ Hinkle said.

The hospital expects more patients to be admitted over the course of the afternoon.

After some patients were discharged, ambulances drove them to area hotels.

‘Our staff really went above and beyond to help those individuals,’ Hinkle said.