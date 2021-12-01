So far in the year 2021, how many mass shootings have occurred?

Four or more people are killed in MASS shootings as a result of firearm-related violence.

As of March 2021, hundreds of people had been killed in a series of mass shootings.

So far in 2021, there have been about 107 mass shootings.

A mass shooting is defined as an incident in which “four or more people, excluding the perpetrator, are shot in one location at roughly the same time,” according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks shootings and their characteristics in the United States.

The Congressional Research Service, The Washington Post, and Mother Jones magazine all use similar definitions, though the latter admits that theirs “is a conservative measure of the problem.”

As of March 23, 2021, 107 mass shootings met this criterion, killing 122 people and injuring 325 others for a total of 447 people.

One person was killed and three others were injured on March 22 in Detroit, Michigan.

2 dead, 2 injured on March 22 in Cleveland, Ohio

Boulder, Colorado, March 22: 10 people killed, 2-10(plus) injured

0 people were killed and 5 people were injured on March 20 in Houston, Texas.

1 dead, 7 injured on March 20 in Dallas, Texas

One person was killed and five others were injured on March 20 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Gresham, Oregon, March 18th, 0 dead, 4 injured

0 people killed, 4 people injured in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 18

Stockton, California, March 17th, 0 dead, 5 injured

Four people were killed and one was injured on March 16 in Phoenix, Arizona.

8 people were killed and 1 person was injured on March 16 in Atlanta and Acworth, Georgia.

1 person was killed and 4 others were injured on March 15 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

0 people were killed and 4 others were injured on March 14 in Tampa, Florida.

0 people were killed and 4 others were injured on March 14 in Chicago, Illinois.

2 dead, 13 injured on March 14 in Chicago, Illinois

New York City, New York, March 13 0 dead, 5 injured

Two people were killed and four others were injured on March 13 in Richmond, Virginia.

4 people killed, 1 injured on March 13 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

1 dead, 3 injured on March 13 in Orlando, Florida

Greensboro, North Carolina, March 12th, 0 people killed, 4 people injured

1 person killed, 3 people injured in Chamita, New Mexico on March 11th.

One person was killed and four others were injured on March 11 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Two people were killed and two others were injured on March 11 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

0 people were killed and 4 others were injured on March 10th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

3 dead, 1 injured on March 10 in Houston, Texas.

1 dead, 3 injured on March 8 in Clearwater, Florida

0 people killed, 4 people injured on March 7 in Edwards, Mississippi.

2 people killed, 3 injured on March 6 in Yuba City, California

Fayetteville, North Carolina, March 6: 1 fatality, 4 injuries

5th of March in Compton, California, one person was killed and four others were injured.

Washington, DC, March 4 Washington, DC, March 4 0 dead, 5 injured

Three people were killed and one was injured on March 3 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

0 people killed, 4 people injured on February 28th in Houston, Texas.

Four people were killed and two others were injured on February 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

East Chicago, Indiana, February 28th, 0 people were killed,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]