Turkish forces have “neutralized” 316 terrorists in 18 domestic and cross-border operations since the beginning of the year, according to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

Since January, Turkiye has carried out five large and 13 medium-scale anti-terrorism operations.

Pinar Kara told journalists in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

Kara also stated at the press conference that since July 24, 2015, the country’s security forces have killed 33,584 terrorists in Turkiye, Iraq, and northern Syria.

She said that in 2022, 94 people were caught and 2,831 others were prevented from illegally crossing Turkiye’s border from Iran, with 296 people caught trying to illegally cross Turkiye’s borders in January alone.

According to Kara, among the 296 were 28 terrorists, 12 of whom were members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind Turkey’s 2016 failed coup.

2,500 packs of cigarettes, 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds) of drugs, and 76 different firearms were also seized by Turkish security forces during this time, according to Kara.

Kara said 272 terrorists, including members of the DaeshISIS terror group and the PKKYPG, had been neutralized in a planned terror attack that Turkish forces successfully thwarted last month.

The term “neutralize” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were captured.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.

Turkiye was one of the first countries to declare DaeshISIS a terrorist organization in 2013, as part of its fight against the group.

Libya and Azerbaijan are two countries that have recently made headlines.

Kara said that a total of 5,236 square meters (56,360 square feet) of land in the region had been cleared of mines in January to support the Azerbaijani army in areas liberated from Armenian occupation, and that mine-clearing training was ongoing.

Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that had been occupied by Armenia for nearly 30 years during the 44-day conflict for the long-occupied region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Previously, approximately 20% of Azerbaijan’s territory had been occupied illegally.

