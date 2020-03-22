So much for social distancing! Fears lockdown is failing

Britons across the UK today flocked to beaches and parks up and down the country to take a stroll with their loved ones for Mother’s Day, despite social distancing advice from the government surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Many headed out and enjoyed the balmy spring weather after the government forced pubs and restaurants to close on Friday night.

It comes as Boris Johnson urged people to stay indoors and ‘work from home where possible’.

As of 9am on 22 March 2020, 78,340 people have been tested in the UK, of which 72,657 were confirmed negative and 5,683 were confirmed positive.

Official advise from the government stated people should practice social distancing in a bid to prevent draconian measures having to be implemented across the country. Despite this many people were seen rubbing shoulders today as they visited some of the UK’s most popular outdoor spots.

Tourists are also being urged to stay away from beaches and other holiday destinations in the UK to limit the spread of coronavirus as 281 people have now died in the UK.

This is while in Dorset many strolled across the sands while others thought nothing of going for a dip in the sea this afternoon.

The Scottish government has today criticised tourists for ‘irresponsible behavior’ as many got in their caravans to try and ‘escape’ from the coronavirus.

In London, people were still out and about and some even made it down to the infamous Columbia Road Flower Market this afternoon, despite criticism from major Sadiq Khan who said Londoners needed to stay in to save lives.

Cumbria Police said despite Government advice to avoid non-essential travel, the Lake District and other tourist hotspots in the UK were experiencing an ‘influx’ of visitors.

The force has now urged people from outside its county to keep away, stating that the Lake District is ‘no longer conducting business as usual’, with pubs, restaurants and attractions advised to close.

In Scotland, its tourism secretary, Fiona Hyslop, was clear and asked people not to flock to the Highlands in order to escape other busier places.

‘My advice to everybody is stay where you are. Do not travel to the Highlands and Islands.’

Meanwhile, Judy Murray, mother of tennis stars Andy and Jamie Murray, tweeted a simple message to ‘those relocating to the countryside’ – a picture of a car and trailer with ‘Go home idiots’ and ‘Covid-19’ painted on the side.

The pleas came as the organisation that represents tourism businesses along the A830 road, which connects Fort William with Mallaig, also urged potential visitors to stay away.

The Road To The Isles group includes 100 accommodation and visitor-based businesses on the scenic route, which takes in Glenfinnan, Lochailort, Roshven, Arisaig, Morar, Mallaig and the Small Isles of Eigg, Muck, Rum, Canna and the Knoydart peninsula.

The area already has an ageing population, with just one doctor and ambulance to cover it, and the nearest hospital is 100 miles away.

As Covid-19 affects communities across the country, the organisation said the ‘vital services’ still open there are ‘struggling to cope with demand’.

Sine MacKellaig-Davis, chairwoman of Road To The Isles Marketing Group, said: ‘Road To The Isles at this time would normally be marking the opening of the season, coming out of hibernation and preparing to welcome valued visitors from around the country.

‘However, Covid-19 has changed all our lives as we know it. We now face a difficult road ahead and have a social responsibility to protect our communities.’.

She added: ‘For now, we ask you to stay home, care for loved ones and, as soon as it’s safe to do so, the Road to the Isles and its communities and businesses will welcome you.

‘Right now, we need to protect all the people that make the Road to the Isles such a unique and special place.’

Ms Hyslop told BBC’s Sunday Politics Scotland that people heading to the Highlands in campervans or to stay in holiday homes could be putting local communities ‘at risk’.

She said: ‘If they get ill there they will compromise the health or others that are living in the Highlands and Islands.’

She added that emergency legislation being brought in by Westminster would give both the UK and Scottish Governments ‘specific powers’ to help with this.

But she stressed: ‘We’re appealing to people to use their common sense for their safety, the safety of their family and indeed of the vital communities.

‘They will be welcomed back to the Highlands and Islands at some point in the future, just it is impossible right now.’

Similarly, Scotland Office Minister Douglas Ross said the UK and Scottish Governments had both been ‘very clear’ in issuing the message to people: ‘Stay at home, don’t risk yourself and others by going to more remote parts of the country where the NHS will be under pressure, the local shops will be under pressure.’

With the emergency legislation being debated at Westminster on Monday, he added: ‘We shouldn’t need to enforce this, but when this Bill is debated in Parliament the powers will be coming to the Scottish Parliament to deal with this if we have to.’

Experts have since warned that the death toll in Scotland could get worse if people ignore warnings to self isolate.

National clinical director Jason Leitch was speaking after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said pubs that stay open during the Covid-19 outbreak are putting lives at risk.

Ten people have died, the Scottish Government announced on Sunday, and 416 have tested positive for the virus.

Ms Sturgeon said that while the ‘vast majority’ of bars, restaurants and cafes have complied with instructions from the Scottish Government to close, she had seen suggestions on social media that a ‘small minority might not be complying’.

She insisted: ‘If that’s true, make no mistake… lives are at risk as a result. Please do the right thing now.’

Meanwhile, Professor Leitch told the Sunday Mail newspaper: ‘We really aren’t messing around with this now.

‘To protect individuals and society’s vulnerable, we need to make very drastic social distancing and isolation choices.’

The medical expert continued: ‘The Chief Scientific Adviser in England has said he thinks 20,000 deaths across the UK would be a good outcome.

‘In Scotland, that would be about 2,000, but the worst-case scenario is much worse than that. People need to take the advice they’re being given very seriously.’

Heeding advice not to go out unless necessary and to stay away from others could be ‘the difference between tens of thousands of deaths and the number of around 2,000’, he added.

Prof Leitch stressed: ‘We’ve told the symptomatic and very vulnerable to stay at home. Then we told some other groups – those with diseases, those over 70 and those who are pregnant – to take very seriously the calls to reduce social contact.

‘For everyone else, they must socially distance themselves as much as possible – that means no pubs, no clubs, no birthday parties, no Mother’s Day family dinners.

‘It’s a horrible thing and none of us have done it lightly but it’s to protect the people that will get this virus because it’s a proper disease.’

It comes as yesterday the National Trust made a dramatic U-turn and closed all its parks and gardens – leaving many with no where to go for a Mother’s Day walk today.

In addition West Wittering Beach in Chichester, south-east England, has closed to the public after the number of visitors on Saturday ‘far exceeded’ expectations, the estate owners said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to stay away from their mothers in a break from normal Mother’s Day celebrations.

Doctors warned that a ‘tsunami’ of severely ill patients was about to engulf them, describing near-apocalyptic scenes amid chronic shortages of basic equipment and fears that unprotected medics could either become desperately ill themselves or become carriers and infect others.

As hospitals raced to convert operating theatres into intensive care wards and begged vets to hand over ventilators normally used for pets, Mr Johnson pleaded with the public to reduce social interaction, even with their mothers.

In a powerful letter, he said: ‘Today is Mother’s Day. It is a day when we celebrate the sacrifice and the effort of those who gave us life. Across the country, I know that millions of people will have been preparing to do something special – not just a card, not just flowers.

‘I know that everyone’s strongest instinct is to see their mother in person, to have a meal together, to show them how much you love them.

‘But I am afraid that this Mother’s Day the single best present that we can give – we who owe our mothers so much – is to spare them the risk of catching a very dangerous disease.’

He added: ‘The best thing is to ring her, video call her, Skype her, but to avoid any unnecessary physical contact or proximity. And why? Because if your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from coronavirus… We cannot disguise or sugar coat the threat’.

In his letter, the Prime Minister added: ‘Unless we act together in Britain, unless we make the heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread, then it is all too likely that our own NHS will be similarly overwhelmed.

‘That is why this country has taken the steps that it has, imposing restrictions never seen before either in peace or war. We have closed schools, pubs, bars, restaurants and gyms, and we are asking people to stay and work at home if they possibly can.

‘To help businesses and workers through the crisis, we have come up with unprecedented packages of support. All of this is putting our country, and our society, under enormous strain.

‘But already this crisis is also bringing out the best in us all – in the army of volunteers that has sprung up to help the vulnerable, in the millions of acts of kindness, in the work of all the people who are continuing to provide essential services – from transport workers to supermarket staff to health and social care workers.

‘Yes, this disease is forcing us apart – at least physically. But it is also the crucible in which we are already forging new bonds of togetherness and altruism and sharing. This country will be changed by coronavirus, but there is every reason to think we will come through it stronger and better than ever before.

‘And the more effectively we follow the medical advice, the faster we will bounce back to health – medically and economically.

‘So this Mother’s Day let’s do everything we can to show our respect and love to those who gave us life – and minimise the risk to their own lives.

Bit by bit, day by day, we are all helping to delay the spread of the disease and to give our amazing NHS staff the time to prepare for the peak.

‘So follow the advice, send your love to your mother by phone or video-call. Stay at home, protect our NHS, and together we will save thousands of lives.’

In a chilling reference to Italy, where the death toll rose by 793 yesterday to 4,825, the Prime Minister said that without a ‘heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread’, it was likely that ‘our own NHS will be similarly overwhelmed’.

The UK had 5,018 confirmed cases of Covid-19 by 9am yesterday, up more than 1,000 from the previous day. Officials said almost 73,000 people have been tested for the virus so far.

To combat the threat, the Government yesterday signed a landmark deal with private hospitals to supply an extra 8,000 hospital beds across England, almost 1,200 more ventilators and 20,000 more staff, including 10,000 nurses and more than 700 doctors.

The Government and health officials have also urged the 1.5 million people in England considered most at risk from the disease because of their health conditions to begin ‘shielding’ themselves by staying at home.

Letters will go out this week ‘strongly advising’ them not to go out for at least 12 weeks from Monday.

This is while opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the UK was not doing enough testing.

Speaking on Sky’s Ridge on Sunday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: ‘We are doing an increasing amount of testing but it’s still not enough.

‘Even all NHS haven’t been tested, never mind all care staff haven’t been tested yet and so how can we accurately know how many cases of coronavirus there actually are?

‘What we do know, sadly accurately, is the number of deaths from coronavirus at the moment but we have to be better at testing and provisioning protective equipment.

‘NHS staff have not all got full protective equipment at the moment or protective clothing, care staff have almost none at all and care workers, some of whom work in care homes, are obviously at risk but even more at risk are the care workers who are going from house to house of their clients and clearly are in danger of either contracting or spreading the virus.’

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick was grilled on the issue as he appeared on television for the Government this morning.

‘We are trying to get more tests. I completely take your point that we need to go further and faster, and production is due to double next week and continue to ramp up thereafter,’ he said.

It came as a senior medic warned that doctors and nurses risking their lives every day to treat coronavirus patients feel like ‘cannon fodder’ because of a lack of protective equipment and testing kits.

Doctors’ Association chairman Dr Rinesh Parmar made a direct appeal to Boris Johnson today as he urged him to divert more resources to hospital staff fighting to hold back a flood of cases and save lives.

Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Programme he said NHS staff dealing with the coronavirus outbreak are still not getting the protective equipment they need.

‘We have had doctors tell us they feel like lambs to the slaughter, that they feel like cannon fodder. GPs tell us that they feel absolutely abandoned,’ he said.

‘We are all pleading with Boris Johnson that they really look into arranging the vital personal protection equipment that all of us need on the NHS frontline.

Mr Jenrick added: ‘By this afternoon, every hospital in the country will have the next set of supplies of PPE.

‘We’ve also delivered them to pharmacists and the GP surgeries. This coming week supplies will be delivered to all social care providers.

‘We are manufacturing and importing very large quantities now. In recent days we’ve received almost three million face masks for example.

‘PPE will get to the frontline as soon as possible.’

Meanwhile, the Visit Cornwall tourist board published a statement on Friday asking people to postpone their visits to a later date ‘despite the lack of clarity from Government’ around the situation.

This morning in an interview with BBC Breakfast National Clinical Director for Scotland, professor Jason Leitch also warned against people flooding tourist sites.

He said that UK holiday makers travelling domestically don’t have to cancel plans but must continue to carry out social distancing. He added that healthcare services in the Scottish Highlands and islands are not ready for a huge surge in patients.

He said: ‘What we don’t want is hoards of camper vans coming to Fort William because the health service will not be able to manage that, because some people will get sick.’

In a statement on Saturday, Cumbria Police’s assistant chief constable Andrew Slattery said: ‘Whilst we are looking at all measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, I must urge people living outside the county not to visit.

‘A national emergency shut-down of businesses and schools is not an excuse for a holiday.

‘Cumbria County Council yesterday urged people to stay at home as far as possible to protect out NHS and save lives. I reiterate that advice and it is important that we all follow it.’

In a statement, Mr Slattery said public services within the county, located in north-west England, are resourced to serve its population of 500,000 and will be ‘stretched to breaking point’ by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Large numbers of visitors will only place an additional burden on these hard-pushed professionals,’ he added.

‘These are unprecedented times and our first priority is the protection of life. People’s lives must come first.’

Elsewhere, the West Wittering Estate posted a message on its website to say its beach and car park would be closed as remaining open had ‘encouraged an unacceptable movement of people’ into the local community.

‘We understand that the restrictions imposed by the government make us an attractive option for exercise, dog walking, and socialising, but we cannot in good conscience remain open to the public,’ it said.

The National Trust’s move to shut premises comes just days after they said they would keep many of their gardens and parks open for free allowing people to ‘relax and refresh’.

It was also reported today that the death toll in Wales had also gone up. Chief Medical Officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton confirmed today that 12 people in Wales have died in total, with figures rising overnight by seven.

‘My thoughts are with their families and friends, and I ask that their privacy is respected at this very sad time,’ Dr Atherton said.

It was also today said that it become ‘impossible’ to maintain social distancing in Wales and that car parks and trails could be shut due to unprecedented scenes at Snowdonia National Park.

Welsh ministers are believed to be considering legal powers to force people to stay away during the coronavirus outbreak.

Snowdonia National Park Authority chief executive Emyr Williams said: ‘The area has been overwhelmed with visitors.

‘More worrying still is the significant crowding on the mountain summits and trails making it impossible to maintain effective social distancing.’

Near Bala Lake locals had parked a truck up with the sign ‘go home’ on the side of it.

National Trust director general Hilary McGrady said: ‘Despite our desire to keep our outdoor spaces open, the health and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and visitors has to be our top priority.

‘Having observed the numbers visiting our properties today I am no longer convinced we can maintain social distancing over Mother’s Day when numbers are likely to grow, and beyond.’

This is while there was chaos at airports as tourists continue to arrive at airports across the UK.

Passengers from Italy, China and Iran have arrived a Gatwick and Heathrow this week, even as the UK went in to lockdown, shutting bars, cafes, restaurants and banning mass gatherings.

Planes have arrived in London from Rome, Beijing and Shanghai every day this week. Direct flights from Rome are also still due to arrive next week.

The route between London and Rome has remained open despite British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair cancelling all flights between Italy and Britain.

This week Italy surpassed China, where the outbreak emerged last December, as the country with the most deaths after fatalities soared to more than 4,800. The Italian government also increased its lockdown measures as a result.

Iran Air is still operating three flights a week from the capital Tehran and in the last seven days three Iranian aircraft landed at Heathrow.

Iran has the third-highest coronavirus death toll with more than 1,500 fatalities.

On Saturday two Air China flights from Beijing and a China Eastern jet from Shanghai landed at Heathrow, while a flight from Shanghai arrived at Gatwick.

This afternoon, a flight from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, is due to arrive at Heatrow Airport at around 3pm this afternoon.

At least 16 flights landed at Heathrow from Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome since March 15. A further three are due to land today.

Since last Sunday, 11 Air China Dreamliner jets landed at Heathrow from Beijing Capital International Airport.

Travellers coming from China, Iran and Italy with symptoms of the virus are supposed to be stopped from boarding.

On arrival in Britain passengers from these countries are supposed self-isolate for 14 days, although there is no way of actually enforcing this policy.

Last week the European Union banned nearly all travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days as a measure to try and halt the spread of the disease that has sent many countries around the continent into lockdown.

The Foreign Office advised Britons last week not to travel anywhere abroad unless it was essential.

Non-EU countries, such as India and Kazakhstan, suspended Iran Air flights last week when the crisis in the country deepened.

Former Secretary of State for Environment, Theresa Villiers, alerted the government to the issue of flights from Tehran after constituents of Iranian descent contacted her about it.

She told the Sunday Times: ‘The time has come to suspend routine air travel from Iran. I have raised this issue with the foreign secretary and I would now urge him to take this step.’

A spokesman for the government said: ‘There is no evidence that interventions like closing borders or travel bans would have any effect on the spread of infection.’

EasyJet and Ryanair will ground the majority of their fleets from next Tuesday as travel bans around the world kick in.

Other airlines including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Norwegian and Jet2 have cut schedules to as little as 10 per cent of normal levels.

Talks are continuing between the Department for Transport and the Treasury about a rescue deal for airlines and airports, with an announcement thought to be imminent.

Virgin Atlantic said staff had agreed to take eight weeks of unpaid leave over the next three months, with the salary docked from workers’ pay over six months so their income does not dry up.

All 10,000 employees of the company, founded and controlled by Richard Branson, will also be offered voluntary redundancy.

On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close in a bid to impact the infection rate by reducing ‘unnecessary’ social gatherings by 75%.

In a statement, the Visit Cornwall website posted: ‘Despite the lack of clarity from the Government, Visit Cornwall is advising that visitors should not come to Cornwall at this time.’

This morning London Mayor Sadiq Khan also told Londoners that they needed to stay in doors to stop people dying.

London is the worst hit city in the UK and Mr Khan today claimed he has been lobbying Boris Johnson’s government in order for stricter measures to be implemented across the capital.

There have been 51 deaths in the capital and 1,221 confirmed cases of the illness.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show this morning, Mr Khan was questioned on whether or not Londoners had understood how serious the situation in the capital currently is.

‘I am clear, life has changed and we have to do things differently for a while now.

‘Social interaction will spread the virus. Do shopping for elderly neighbours, only buy what you need.’

He added that people needed to practice social distancing for their vulnerable loved ones and said if people didn’t then they ‘will die’.

Marr said there had been a clear ‘change in tone’ after the government had initially allowed pubs and restaurants to continue to run before it ordered them to close on Friday night.

‘My frustration with government is that only last Monday they allowed me to attend Cobra, things are worse in London, if we don’t keep our social distance people will die. I’m working from home and others should too.’

Asked whether or not parks and other public places should be closed, Mr Khan said people need to recognise the severity of the situation.

‘I have been lobbying the government.

‘There are instructions and rules we need to obey to stop people dying. Making sure there is no confusion or mixed messages, people should not be leaving their homes unless they have to, they can walk dogs or exercise, but mixing socially leads to more people dying.’

He added that emergency bills that will go through parliament next week will give additional powers to police in order to allow them to enforce stricter rules upon the public and social gatherings.

‘Unless people stay at home and stop using public transport then more people will die.

‘Please stop mixing and stay at home.’

He said public transport should only be used for critical workers and said his office has now implemented an ‘enhanced cleaning regime on all TfL estates’.

‘The advice at the moment is not to give them masks, if the advice changes then of course we will change this. But the NHS still don’t have what they need.

‘Stay at home unless you have good reason to leave your home, it’s important everyone works from home’.

There has been much speculation on whether or not London, a ‘city of super spreaders’ would be locked down due to the rapid spread of the virus.

Mr Khan added: ‘We are a global city, we have connectivity around the country and density. All of us need to follow the advice, we are running a weekend service during the week.

‘No one else apart from critical workers should be using public transport.