So, what has Donald Trump been up to recently?

DONALD Trump has remained out of the public eye since leaving the White House on January 20, 2021, making statements through his office most of the time.

Since his term ended in January, Trump has been residing at his Mar-a-Lago club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Since his presidency ended in January 2021, the former president is readjusting to life as a regular citizen.

Trump’s office in Florida, The Office of Donald J Trump, has issued several statements since then.

In an Easter 2021 message, Trump slammed the “radical left CRAZIES,” while Melania and Barron received a standing ovation.

“Statement by Donald J Trump, 45th President of the United States of America,” the damning statement reads in full.

“Happy Easter to everyone, including the crazies on the radical left who rigged our presidential election and want to destroy our country!”

It comes after the former President was photographed with his family at Mar-a-Lago for the first time since leaving office.

Before heading to Mar-a-Lago for an egg roll, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted warmly at an Easter Sunday church service.

As they stood in the front row of the Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Easter morning, the couple received a rousing round of applause.

The presence of the Trumps at the religious event stunned onlookers.

None of the attendees appear to be wearing masks in photographs taken during the service at Christ Fellowship Church, which seats about 1,500 people.

The Trumps also appeared to be mingling freely with other guests rather than maintaining a social distance.

Following the service, the couple rode in a motorcade to their Mar-a-Lago estate to spend time with the rest of their family at an Easter egg roll in the stately gardens.

Donald Trump Jr., his five children, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and their son and daughter were all in attendance at the festive event.

Don posted a video to Rumble showing the kids playing.

“I’m not sure they’re working all that hard for it,” Jr joked, “but it’s a good tradition and they had fun.”

Trump was photographed in New York City on March 9, 2021, for the first time since leaving the White House.

The Daily Mail reported that Trump was seen leaving Trump Tower in Manhattan in the afternoon after spending two days “looking under the hood” of his family company, which is under investigation by state prosecutors.

On the night of March 7, the 45th president arrived at Trump Tower, escorted by the Secret Service and the New York Police Department.

