Sobey’s time to lead new-look Boomers

Nathan Sobey, after spending most of the basketball World Cup as a keen observer, can’t wait to lead from the front when the Boomers return to the court in Brisbane.

The Asia Cup qualifiers against New Zealand on Thursday and Hong Kong on Sunday will be the team’s first outings since a heartbreaking fourth at last year’s World Cup.

Only Sobey and Brisbane NBL teammate Cameron Gliddon, used sparingly in China, remain from that squad. Coach Andrej Lemanis has since stepped down and players involved in NBL finals, playing in Europe or the United States are unavailable for selection.

Because of that unique equation, it is being touted as one of the weakest Boomers sides to take the floor but livewire guard Sobey sees it as an opportunity.

“Going into a World Cup, I was probably the only person that hadn’t been involved in something like that,” he said.

“Now coming into this and so many new faces and I’m one of the oldest guys; it’s a lot different but it’s cool and, hopefully, I can help them.”

NBL upstarts Angus Glover, Sam Froling, Sunday Dech, Kyle Adnam and Dane Pineau will all make their international debuts alongside Centre of Excellence small forward Josh Giddey.

Sydney’s Will Weaver, an assistant under Lemanis in China, will coach the side before Philadelpia 76ers mentor Brett Brown resumes for the Tokyo Olympics for which Australia have already qualified.

“It’s the first time in a long time (without Lemanis), but working with each other beforehand makes it a lot easier and it’s been a good transition and a lot of fun,” Sobey said.

The Tall Blacks are expected to be led by another Bullets product in Mika Vukona.

Australia won the Asia Cup in 2017 and should have no problem advancing, with the top two progressing in a pool which also features minnows Hong Kong and Guam.