Soccer-Copa del Rey final postponed due to coronavirus…

MADRID, March 11 – Spain’s Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the national soccer federation RFEF said on Wednesday.

The match was due to take place on April 18 at Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium.

The announcement followed the federation postponing all organised football matches outside Spain’s top two divisions for two weeks.

Matches in the top-flight and second division have been ordered to be played without spectators for at least two weeks, although some clubs and players have called for those matches to also be postponed for health reasons. A meeting is set to take place on Thursday between the RFEF, the league’s organising body and the players’ association to determine whether the matches should be postponed, an RFEF spokesman said. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Jon Boyle and Angus MacSwan)