Soccer-French League Cup final postponed amid coronavirus

PARIS, March 11 – The French League Cup final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, initially scheduled for April 4, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the French League (LFP) said on Wednesday.

“A new date will be set depending on the evolution of the sanitary situation and on both club’s future in European competitions,” the LFP said in a statement.

PSG and Lyon are playing in the Champions League’s last 16.

The LFP said on Tuesday that all Ligue 1 and 2 games would take place without spectators until April 15.

France has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 1,784 people and killed 33 in the country. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Jon Boyle and Peter Graff)