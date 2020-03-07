Soccer-Italian players also at risk from coronavirus,…

March 5 – Italy’s top-flight soccer players are also at risk from the coronavirus and some are worried about playing matches even without spectators, the head of the country’s players’ union (AIC) said on Thursday.

Serie A matches, along with all sports events in the country, will be played in empty stadiums for at least one month, following a government decree on Wednesday.

The contagion in Italy came to light just two weeks ago and has hit the country hard, with 148 deaths and 3,858 cases recorded nationwide, according to latest data.

“Among the players, there are those who agree to go ahead and those who are concerned,” AIC president Damiano Tommasi told the ANSA news agency.

“We will now take all precautions, but the players on the pitch are also at risk: and in the event of a contagion, the quarantine rules also apply to professionals.” (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)