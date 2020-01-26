Soccer-Kean scores for Everton but Lejeune salvages…

LIVERPOOL, England, Jan 21 – Italian striker Moise Kean finally scored his first goal in an Everton shirt but his joy was overshadowed as Newcastle United substitute Florian Lejeune struck twice in stoppage time to grab an unlikely 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

Kean’s well-taken opener after 30 minutes opened his Everton account on his 22nd appearance and when Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the lead with his 10th league goal of the season, the hosts were heading into the top eight of the Premier League.

Injury-ravaged Newcastle had barely had a sniff of a chance and when Lejeune’s acrobatic finish beat Jordan Pickford in the 94th minute it looked like nothing more than a consolation.

A minute later, and with panic breaking out in the Everton ranks, Frenchman Lejeune was on hand again to fire home past Pickford after a goalmouth scramble.

It was the second game running that Newcastle had struck at the death, having toppled Chelsea in stoppage time on Saturday.

Both sides remain locked together on 30 points, seven points above the relegation zone.

Despite his dismay at his team allowing what would have been a fourth win in six league games slip through their fingers, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti remained philosophical.

“There are things in football you cannot control. We conceded without any reason but the performance was good,” the Italian said. “We played a fantastic game and we were unlucky but nothing changes — our Premier League continues.

“We have to stay on the game for 90 minutes but I’m not saying anything to my players. They played well and it can happen. It’s just unlucky.”

Until the late twist the night had belonged to 19-year-old Kean who joined from Juventus for 27.5 million euros ($30.5 million) but who has suffered a difficult transition to the Premier League.

When he somehow failed to connect with Theo Walcott’s cross early on it summed up his Goodison Park frustration.

But he was celebrating wildly soon afterwards when he got on the end of Bernard’s through ball. While his initial touch was heavy he steadied himself before shooting under Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

Kean raced to the corner flag, his relief plain to see, and he was given a roaring ovation from all four sides of Goodison Park when he was substituted after 70 minutes with Everton seemingly in control.

With the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford out with long-term injuries, Calvert-Lewin has pushed himself into England reckoning.

His hot streak continued when the 22-year-old collected Lucas Digne’s pass before clipping in his 10th league goal of the season after 54 minutes.

Yet Newcastle, with nine first-team players unavailable, once again showed their never-say-die attitude as they salvaged a precious point with a barnstorming finish.

“It’s a wacky game that’s for sure — but it’s great. It just shows you shouldn’t leave a game early,” Bruce, whose side are 13th, behind Everton on goal difference, said. ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)