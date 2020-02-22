Soccer official challenges 10-year FIFA ban for…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – An African soccer official found guilty of self-dealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from FIFA challenged his 10-year ban Thursday at sport´s highest court.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Chabur Goc Alei, the former president of South Sudan´s soccer federation, gave evidence by telephone to the appeal hearing.

A verdict is expected to take at least several weeks.

Alei helped South Sudan become a FIFA member federation in 2012 and gain entitlement to annual grants and development project funds.

FIFA´s ethics committee found that Alei profited from his own business exchanging FIFA dollars into local currency at a below-market rate, gave a construction contract to a firm he co-owned with his brother, and diverted money intended for women´s and youth soccer. He was fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($508,000).

Details were revealed by a FIFA-ordered audit in 2016 showing how the national soccer body used almost $1.2 million sent from Zurich to South Sudan.

___

