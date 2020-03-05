Soccer-UEFA Nations League draw

AMSTERDAM, March 3 – France and Croatia face a rematch of the World Cup final after being drawn together in their Nations League group for the second edition of the UEFA tournament. The pair are in Group 3 in League A, along with defending champions Portugal and Sweden.

England face a fresh encounter with Iceland, who eliminated them from Euro 2016, in Group 2, which also features Belgium and Denmark.

Germany have a tough task in Group 4 where they face Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine.

The following is the draw for the second edition of the UEFA Nations League to be played from September to November 2020 with the finals in June 2021:

League A

Group A1: Poland, Bosnia, Italy, Netherlands

Group A2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England

Group A3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal

Group A4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland

League B

Group B1: Romania, Northern Ireland, Norway, Austria

Group B2: Israel, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group B3: Hungary, Turkey, Serbia, Russia

Group B4: Bulgaria, Ireland, Finland, Wales

– – – – –

League C

Group C1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro

Group C2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia

Group C3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece

Group C4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

– – – –

League D

Group D1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands

Group D2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar