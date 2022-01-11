Social media posts cast doubt on Novak Djokovic’s claim that he hasn’t traveled outside of Australia.

Social media posts cast doubt on Novak Djokovic’s claim to have never traveled outside of Australia.

The tennis champion claimed that he had not traveled outside of the United States in the 14 days leading up to his flight to Australia, but photos on social media appeared to show him in Serbia and Spain.

Authorities are looking into potential discrepancies between the traveller form he submitted on arrival in Melbourne and his movements in the previous weeks, which has prompted a new investigation into Novak Djokovic’s application to enter Australia.

The Australian Border Force is investigating after the tennis world No. 1 answered “no” when asked if he had traveled outside of Australia in the two weeks leading up to his arrival on Wednesday.

However, social media posts appeared to show the reigning Australian Open champion, who lives in Monte Carlo, playing tennis on Christmas Day in Belgrade, Serbia, and training in Spain on New Year’s Eve – both dates falling within the 14-day window.

Giving false or misleading information is a “serious offence” punishable by civil penalties, according to the Australian Travel Declaration form, which was released to the federal circuit court.

Tennis Australia completed the declaration on Djokovic’s behalf, but the officer who initially cancelled his visa noted that “based on information the visa holder provided,” the sporting body would have facilitated that.

Today in Belgrade, Novak Djokovic and Petar Djordjic of Benfica (the best handball player in the world, by the way). pic.twitter.comU7lti3xjcQ

After winning a legal battle the day before, the Serbian player held a practice session at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, overturning his visa cancellation due to his unknown Covid-19 vaccine status.

Before entering the country, Djokovic said he was granted a medical exemption.

He still faces deportation ahead of the Australian Open, with immigration minister Alex Hawke considering using his power under separate legislation to deport the 34-year-old.

In a phone conversation earlier on Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Serbian counterpart Ana Brnabic discussed Djokovic’s precarious visa and agreed to keep in touch over the matter.

Mr Morrison’s office said in a statement that Mr Morrison “explained our non-discriminatory border policy and its role in protecting Australia during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Ms Brnabic stressed the importance of Djokovic being able to prepare for the tournament “considering that (he) was not allowed to train,” according to Serbian media reports.

