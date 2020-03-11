Social media users ask why Cheltenham Festival is on amid coronavirus fears

Cheltenham Festival has been branded a ‘ticking timebomb’ after bosses made the decision to go ahead with the four day event despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Up to 70,000 spectators are attending the first day of the annual horse racing festival with fans travelling from mainly across Britain and Ireland to the Gloucestershire course.

But concerns have been raised over why the meet – which begans today – was allowed to be held as the killer virus claimed its sixth UK victim with 382 recorded cases across the country.

The death comes after leading experts today warned Britain may be heading straight for a coronavirus crisis like the one which has crippled Italy.

Social media users have questioned the decision by Cheltenham organisers to go ahead, and why they didn’t follow the lead of other European countries in postponing sporting events in the battle to contain the spread.

Racing chiefs say they have increased the numbers of wash basins and hand santiser stations, and told how they have been liaising closely with the government as it prepares to welcome more than 260,000 fans over the four days. Big-race jockeys are said to have been briefed by staff at the course as to the importance of hygiene and also recognising any potential symptoms.

One Twitter user said ‘A total joke that Cheltenham is going ahead, are people not listening, it’s a ticking time bomb.’ Another added: ‘Allowing Cheltenham2020 to proceed is one of the most irresponsible decisions made by the British government in decades. Its clear human live are irrelevant against monetary gains.’

Speaking earlier this week a Cheltenham Racecourse spokesman confirmed there were no plans to postpone the event, saying British Racing had been in ‘close communication’ with the government over the decision.

He added: ‘We welcome the guidance that the business of the country should continue as usual at this time, while ensuring we adhere to the latest public health advice in full.’

Ian Renton, regional head of racing south-west for Jockey Club Racecourses, said they were expecting a drop on last years attendance.

He said: ‘Ticket sales have been affected. Over the last fortnight they have reduced considerably compared to where they normally would be at, so we expect attendance to be down every day.

‘In saying that there will still be over 60,000 today, but we will certainly be down on last year.

‘Last year we had record crowds most days, but we won’t be expecting record crowds this week.’

Yesterday Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said cancelling events due to coronavirus would be ‘premature.’

While some other European countries are cancelling mass gatherings or limiting the number of people who can attend big events, Mr Dowden said there are ‘no plans’ for Britain to follow suit.

Mr Dowden insisted the Government is following the advice of health officials and, while the situation is kept under review, there is currently ‘no need’ to cancel big events or for people to avoid museums or other public places.

He told the BBC: ‘There’s no reason for people either not to attend such events or to cancel them at this stage, but we keep it under review.’

Asked about the possibility of galleries and museums closing, he said: ‘I think all of this is quite premature at this stage, we are not anywhere near that sort of stage.’

Mr Renton added: ‘We have been liaising very closely with the Government over the last fortnight and listening to them and listening to their advice, and they have been extremely helpful in telling us what they believe is the right thing to do.

‘As we heard yesterday, they want business to continue as usual in this country and sporting events such as this that take place.

‘So we have put a lot of precautions in place, in terms of ensuring racegoers have access to soap and water and can follow Government advice on hygiene.

‘We have created 24 sanitiser gel boards, which arrived with us last night, to ensure racegoers can take every precaution possible.’

Asked what impact the cancellation of the Festival would have had, Renton said: ‘We do have insurance to cover these events, as we said we would have followed the advice whichever way it went.

‘I think everyone is very much looking forward to these four days. The Festival is very much a UK and Ireland event, that is where the horses, jockeys and trainers come from.

‘We’ve got a few runners from France over the four days, but it’s less international than Flat racing.

‘It’s a huge event for all the participants, as well as locally – it’s a big event for the local economy, so we’re very pleased the Government has taken the view that the Festival should go ahead this year.’

Racegoers certainly felt the crowd was down a little on previous years.

Tom Deane, from Dublin, said: ‘It definitely seems a bit quieter. We’ve just been for a drink in the Centaur and usually you can’t move an inch, but today it was quite comfortable.

‘Obviously some people have stayed away, but I look forward to this week all year and if the Government says it is safe, then you have to trust them. Just take all the sensible precautions to stop it spreading.’

Tom Hymas, who travelled from Barnsley, added: ‘I suppose it’s always in the back of your mind, but if you keep washing your hands and take precautions, what more can you do? It looks like some people have stayed away, though, as it’s not as busy.’

A range of sports have had to take action to prevent the spread of the outbreak.

Postponements hitting the Guinness Six Nations and Formula One, while all domestic sporting action in Italy has been suspended until April 3 at the earliest.

Sports governing bodies in the United Kingdom attended a meeting with broadcasters and Government officials on Monday to discuss contingency plans in the event that advice around coronavirus changes in the coming days or weeks.

Premier League matches will allow fans in the stadium for now following the government crisis talks.

League chiefs along with the FA, English Football League and broadcasters were summoned to a meeting with government health advisers at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport yesterday.

They determined no drastic measures in England were to be in place, but there could be a move to ban supporters for at least two rounds of fixtures.

As well as the Cheltenham Festival European games are expected to go-ahead.

Manchester United’s Europa League last-16 Europa League clash at LASK will be played behind closed doors on Thursday night after the Austrian government cracked down amid the coronavirus crisis.

Wolves’ tie at Olympiacos will be played behind closed doors while Romania have joined the list of countries playing matches without fans.

France announced that Ligue 1 matches will be played behind closed doors or with 1000 spectators or less.

Following the meeting, RFU chief Bill Sweeney said: ‘There was no medical rationale for cancelling events or (playing them) behind closed doors yet, but clearly it is a moving situation so we’ll keep talking and go from there.’

Broadcasters will be asked to agree to a lifting of the current contract restrictions, allowing all Prem matches to be screened live on TV during the shut-out.

Yesterday England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said anyone with cold, flu or fever symptoms is likely to be asked to stay at home in self-isolation before too long.

He said the number of cases in the UK is going up and pointed to tighter measures aimed at protecting the public, particularly the vulnerable and elderly.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters the UK will almost certainly move to the delay phase of tackling coronavirus, while the Foreign Office warned against all but essential travel to Italy.