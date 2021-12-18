‘Socialite sat next to Jeffrey Epstein as he blatantly caressed teen in cinema,’ according to the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

A New York court heard from the fourth and final accuser in the trial of a British socialite accused of sex trafficking.

At Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, the fourth and final accuser testified that the British socialite sat next to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while he caressed her in a “blatant” manner and “exposed” her in a topless massage when she was only 16 years old.

As she approached the stand in a US federal court in New York on Friday, Annie Farmer, who claims Ms Maxwell groomed her and assisted Epstein in sexually abusing her in 1995, turned her head to face the defendant.

Ms Maxwell, 59, kept her head down, as if reading notes on the table, until Ms Farmer, 42, walked by and she looked up from behind her glasses.

Between 1994 and 2004, Ms. Maxwell is accused of grooming girls for Epstein to abuse.

She has pleaded not guilty to all six counts of sex trafficking and claims she “did not commit any crimes.”

Ms Farmer, now a PhD-holding psychologist, said she first met Epstein, a wealthy financier, in New York when she was 16 years old.

On their first outing together in December 1995, Epstein – a convicted paedophile who died in jail by suicide while awaiting trial for sex trafficking in 2019 – promised to help Ms Farmer get into college and invited her and her older sister Maria to see a film.

Epstein sat between the two girls to watch the film, according to Ms Farmer.

She added that when the lights dimmed, he began “caressing” Ms Farmer’s hand and leg whenever her sister was not looking.

Ms Farmer claimed she kept quiet about it at the time because her sister worked as a painter for Epstein and she didn’t want to jeopardize her career.

Ms Farmer’s January 25, 1996 journal entry was admitted into evidence in court.

Farmer wrote at the time about her encounter with Epstein in the theater, “It was a little weird.”

“He extended his hand to me, and we clasped hands.”

Then he began to gently caress me.

Following the screening of the film

