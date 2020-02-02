Sofia Kenin pops champagne after winning the Australian Open in Melbourne

Newly crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has celebrated her win in style after becoming the youngest woman to secure the title in 12 years.

The 21-year-old Moscow-born American was victorious over former world No.1 Garbine Muguruza in three sets in Saturday night’s final at Melbourne Park.

But despite earning the prestigious title, Kenin revealed her mother doesn’t watch the match because she gets too nervous.

In just over two hours, Kenin defeated Muguruza 4-6 6-2 6-2, taking home more than $4million in prize money.

Speaking after the match with a glass of champagne, the tennis star said her mum doesn’t watch because she can’t handle the stress.

‘I called her right after the match just to tell her everything is fine and I won and that she can just relax now because she’s been really stressed at home. Very superstitious. She’s really happy,’ Kenin said in a press conference.

The 21-year-old said her mother had been at home with her grandmother and her sister at the time of her win.

‘They don’t watch. My mum can’t watch me and even if she knows the results that I won she can’t watch, I can see she’s still nervous,’ she said.

‘She doesn’t like watching it’s fine.’

In the moments after Muguruza served a double fault which gave Kenin the win, she was seen crying and shrugging in disbelief.

‘I still can’t believe what just happened. I need to somehow come down and just let it all sink in,’ the 21-year-old said.

‘Hopefully I can just keep going, build up on everything that I’ve done these past two weeks, just move forward.’

Destined for greatness since she was five, Kenin, felt she was going to win the Open before a single ball was hit.

‘At home I was envisioning each round, how I would play and how it would be emotional and everything,’ she said.

‘My dream has officially come true. I cannot even describe this feeling. It is so emotional.’

Like tennis superstar Maria Sharapova, Kenin was inspired by Russian trailblazer Anna Kournikova and has no doubt her heritage helped instill her hunger and drive.

‘I’ve looked up to Maria Sharapova, Anna Kournikova,’ she said.

‘I followed their matches when I was little. I feel like I got feisty. I saw what it’s like. She won a grand slam at 17, Maria, which I remember watching it on TV.

‘That definitely helped me. I have part of Russian stuff inside me, fight and fierce that I have. Trying just to be confident, do what I do best.

‘And thank you to my parents for giving me the American dream.’

Kenin had beaten world No. 1 Ash Barty just two days earlier in a shock 7-6(6) 7-5 win.

On Sunday Kenin, the now world No. 7 celebrated her new title with a bottle of champagne.

During a photoshoot, Kenin proudly showed off the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup while posing beside the Yarra River in Melbourne.

Her father, Alex, stood beside her as she popped the bottle and kissed her trophy.

