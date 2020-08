Soft play centres, casinos and bowling alleys to open again TOMORROW

CASINOS, bowling alleys and soft play centres will reopen from tomorrow.

Music venues, comedy clubs and theatres can thrown open their doors tomorrow as restrictions are lifted.

⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

Wedding receptions with up to 30 guests can also take place from this weekend.

Most businesses were able to reopen in July – including hairdressers, gyms and pubs – but a handful of indoor venues were scheduled to reopen on August 1.

Hopes of flinging open their doors again were dashed when Boris Johnson said the UK needed to pause reopening as multiple cities went into local lockdowns.

Football fans will be able to return to stadiums next month – but might not be able to sing.

Ice skating rinks will also be allowed to reopen while beauty salons can fully reopen this weekend meaning people can finally get their eyebrows done.

At the end of July, Mr Johnson said: “With those (case) numbers creeping up, our assessment is that we should now squeeze that brake pedal in order to keep the virus under control.

“We must keep our focus and we can’t be complacent.”

Since then there have been a number of local lockdowns after spikes in Covid-19 infections.

Indoor gatherings were banned in Leicester, Greater Manchester, Preston, parts of east Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

Case numbers in the UK have slowly crept above 1,000 this week for the first time since June.

On Wednesday there were 1,009 new cases of coronavirus in Britain.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has asked Matt Hancock to keep those venues closed in areas under local lockdown restrictions.

He said today: “The first thing that we’ve said to the Health Secretary is that we don’t believe that it would be right to see the further relaxation with regard to the opening of a range of additional business premises this weekend or in the near future.”