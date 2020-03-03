Soldier, two terrorists killed in southern Philippine clashes

MANILA, March 3 (Xinhua) — An Army soldier and two suspected terrorists were killed in a military offensive in Maguindanao province in the southern Philippines, the military report said on Tuesday.

Major General Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s task force in central Mindanao, said three Army soldiers were also injured in the offensive that took place on Monday morning in Ampatuan town.

Operating troops of the joint task force central launched a focused military operation against the Daesh-inspired terrorist group using air and artillery assets, Carreon said in a statement.

Carreon added he ordered the deployment of troops following the surgical operation that led to a clash in Salman, a village in Ampatuan town on Monday morning.

He said troops also recovered a Barrett .50 caliber rifle, an M14 rifle, and an improvised explosive device from the clash site.

“The operation was launched in response to a report from the communities regarding the presence of the armed group,” Carreon said.

Colonel Jose Narciso, commander of the Philippine Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade operating in central Mindanao, vowed “to continue the momentum and sustain our gains on this operation in order to safeguard the civilians and put an end to this threat of society.”

The southern Philippines has been long time threatened by local terrorism. Terrorist groups including the Abu Sayyaf group and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters are allegedly behind the series of bombings, robberies and killings in the region.

The Philippine military continues to battle a number of terrorist groups going terror in Mindanao in the southern Philippines.