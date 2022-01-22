Soldiers are on the lookout on the frontlines of the Donbas conflict, while a tense calm reigns in the Ukrainian border town of Donetsk.

Soldiers are on high alert on the Donbas frontline, while a tense calm reigns in the Ukrainian border town of Donetsk.

At a time when tensions between Moscow and the West are rising, the international community is keeping a close eye on the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Ukraine’s LUHANSK

The Donbas region of eastern Ukraine has a tense calm, with Russia just across the border, but the town of Stanytsia Luhanska looks abandoned, with ruined buildings, shattered windowpanes, and scattered household goods, including children’s toys.

As the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine grows, Anadolu Agency visited a section of the front line in the conflict-torn Donbas region, where tens of thousands have already died and where Ukrainian soldiers are bracing for a worsening crisis.

Since 2014, clashes between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists have raged in Stanytsia Luhanska.

In late 2021, pro-Russia separatists fired mortars into the town, causing damage to some of the town’s buildings and forcing residents to flee for their safety.

There are no clashes at the moment, and Ukrainian forces from the 79th Air Assault Brigade patrol the region on a regular basis, using binoculars to observe separatist movements.

At a time when tensions between Moscow and the West are rising, the Ukrainian-Russian border, as well as the front line, are receiving increased attention.

The international community is closely monitoring military deployments across the border to prevent the situation from escalating into a war.

Donbass crisis

Protests erupted in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, on Nov.

Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine’s then-president, refused to sign an Association Agreement with the EU on November 21, 2013.

Yanukovych fled the country in February 2014 as the protests grew larger, and pro-Russia separatists in the Donbas region’s cities of Donetsk and Luhansk declared so-called independence.

The EU, Turkiye, and the UN General Assembly all declared Russia’s annexation of Crimea, in southern Ukraine, illegal in March 2014.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, 13,000 civilians and combatants have died and 30,000 have been injured in the Donbas conflict between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists since April 2014.

Ali Murat Alhas is the author of this piece.