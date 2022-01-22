Soldiers from North Carolina are facing a court martial over the death of a fellow soldier.

FORT BRAGG, NC — Three soldiers from North Carolina who were camping with another soldier whose partial remains were discovered along the coast in 2020 face court martial on drug and other charges, according to officials.

Staff Sergeant

Pvt. Alex R. Becerra

Pfc. Annamarie L Cochell and Annamarie L Cochell

With Spc. Samad A Landrum, he was camping on Cape Lookout National Seashore with four other people.

When Enrique Roman-Martinez went missing on May 22, 2020, he was 21 years old.

The 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg was home to Roman-Martinez, Becerra, Landrum, and Cochell.

Six days later, the severed head of Roman-Martinez washed up on the beach.

His body was never found, and no one has ever been charged with his murder.

Becerra, Cochell, and Landrum are charged with making a false official statement, disobeying a lawful order, and using LSD, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

Becerra, the person who called 911 to report Roman-Martinez missing, was charged in January.

According to court records, he was charged with conspiracy, disobedience of a lawful command, and making a false statement.

The trial of Becerra is set for May 31 to June 3.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of (dollar)50,000 for information that leads to the conclusion of the investigation, according to the 82nd Airborne.