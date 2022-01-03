Soleimani’s death is still a hot topic in Iran two years later.

As Iran commemorates the second anniversary of the death of its top military commander, vengeance and retribution dominate popular discourse.

Many expected fiery statements from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who hosted the family of slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, as well as the top leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday amid escalating tensions with the US.

The meeting came ahead of the second death anniversary of Soleimani, the former IRGC Quds Force commander, and was one of Ayatollah Ail Khamenei’s rare appearances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soleimani, who oversaw the IRGC’s extraterrestrial operations and was respected at home but despised abroad, was one of Khamenei’s most trusted and loyal lieutenants.

“Soleimani’s assassins would be consigned to the dustbin of history, but only after receiving retribution for their worldly crimes,” Iran’s leader told the select group, which included IRGC chief Hossein Salami and incumbent IRGC Quds Force head Esmail Qaani.

He did not elaborate on the “worldly retribution” for Soleimani’s assassins, but the message was well received.

Khamenei’s comments came one day after Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the US bears “definitive international responsibility” for the assassination of Soleimani and his associates outside Baghdad Airport by a drone strike on Jan.

The ministry said in a strong statement that the killing of Soleimani was an example of “state terrorism” carried out on Trump’s orders, and that it would bring the perpetrators to justice.

The new government in Tehran, led by former judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, a close friend of Soleimani and a prominent conservative figure, has made pursuing Soleimani’s assassination case legally one of its top foreign policy priorities.

In recent months, a high-ranking committee set up to look into the case has met several times.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told the committee in September that the role of US officials was “unforgivable” and that bringing the perpetrators to justice was Iran’s “definite policy.”

Complications of law

After subdued commemorations last year as Iran battled the third wave of the coronavirus, this year’s ceremonies to mark the second anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination are more elaborate.

“This has been a running theme of week-long events in Tehran and other major Iranian cities.”

