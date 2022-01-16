Solo travel is the newest holiday trend, with single deals starting at £11 per night.

With single deals starting at £11 per night, solo travel is the newest holiday trend.

According to new research, holidaymakers are planning to travel alone rather than with a friend or partner.

In 2022, a quarter of UK tourists (26%) said they would like to go on a solo vacation, according to travel deals platform HolidayPirates.

Those without children are the most likely to want to go on a solo trip this year (32%), after several episodes of lockdown.

Meanwhile, 30% of millennials (18-35 years old), who make up the majority of the platform’s audience, feel compelled to take a solo vacation.

“Along with increasingly diverse tourism products and the growth in digital connectivity, the demand to take at least one solo trip a year has grown substantially,” said Phil Salcedo, head of market UK and North America at HolidayPirates.

“More people see solo travel as a chance to spend time with themselves, to push themselves outside of their comfort zones, and to make all of the trip’s decisions.”

The six best solo destinations, according to HolidayPirates, are:

The following are some excellent solo deals:

In Crete, you can stay for seven nights for only £75.

In early May, a seven-night stay in Crete for £11 per night on an accommodation-only basis at the Real Place, Malia on Crete.

Each studio has a balcony or terrace with views of the pool, garden, mountains, or Cretan Sea.

Separate flights are available.

From £171 per person for seven nights at the 3* Medusa Hotel in Halkidiki.

This is an ideal time to go on a solo adventure and discover new places.

The hotel is situated on the beautiful Halkidiki peninsula, with a stunning view of the sea.

Flights are scheduled to depart from London from January to October 2022.

From £176 per person, enjoy a four-night winter sun break in a 4* boutique hotel in Barcelona.

The hotel is located in the heart of Barcelona and is only 15 minutes from La Rambla. It has an outdoor pool and a sauna.

Flights can be booked separately from London.

From January to May 2022, dates are available.

