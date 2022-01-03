Solo travel to St. Lucia for a pandemic wellness vacation

Flying solo to St Lucia for a pandemic wellness vacation

As Mary Ann Haslam discovers, traveling alone can be liberating, and a wellness retreat on St Lucia is the ideal place to start.

I don’t know about you, but there’s something satisfying about making your own travel arrangements without relying on others.

There will be no compromises in terms of where to go, what to do, or where to eat.

Just (relative) liberty.

In a sense, I’m not alone – according to UK Google trends, searches for solo travel have increased by 761.15 percent in the last year, possibly boosted by lockdown-weary Britons seeking even more alone time or a break from being surrounded 247 by their partners, children, or housemates.

Many places are becoming more accommodating to solo travelers.

Antigua, Barbados, the Cayman Islands, and Bermuda have issued digital nomad visas, and Madeira opened Europe’s first digital nomad village in Ponta do Sol in February of last year.

These policies are intended to entice solo travelers who can work from anywhere to visit their shores.

BodyHoliday, a five-star health resort near Castries, has been luring visitors to St Lucia for more than 30 years with its alluring mix of wellness programs, sumptuous suites, and tropical setting.

It has recently begun to cater to solo visitors.

Guests will be in the company of others wearing similar shoes – or flip-flops – every September.

It’s a popular gathering place for like-minded people to get together, relax, work out, and enjoy the island.

Some visitors come year after year.

I was intrigued to participate in the most recent “September Solos,” which is one of several new supplementary programs created by Bodyholiday to help alleviate the pandemic’s mental and physical toll.

Wellness Rehabilitation, Covid Convalescence, Boost Your Immunity, and Corporate Wellness are among the services that “complement the BodyHoliday experience,” according to the website.

This entails a 50-minute daily spa treatment, land and water activities, fitness classes, and a nourishing breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner menu, all of which are included in the package.

The Covid Convalescence program was created as a direct response to the pandemic.

It includes a pre-arrival consultation and treatments that help to strengthen the respiratory system, as well as osteopathy, manual lymphatic drainage, and reiki.

Where to stay Rates at BodyHoliday St Lucia start at $385pp (£290) per night, all-inclusive, thebodyholiday.com More information All arrivals over five must present a negative PCR test taken no more than five days before travel. Those who have been fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine; accompanying five-17 year olds who have not been vaccinated must test on arrival and self-isolate until they have received a negative result, stlucia.org/en_UK