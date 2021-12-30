Somali leaders have been urged by the United States to refrain from using escalatory rhetoric.

The United States has urged Somali leaders to refrain from escalatory rhetoric.

For the second time in a year, Somalia’s political system is paralyzed by election-related issues.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU

As a bitter feud between the two leaders continued on Wednesday, the US urged Somalia’s president and prime minister to take steps to reduce tensions.

Molly Phee, the United States’ Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, urged Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to convene the country’s National Consultative Conference (NCC) and hold credible elections.

“I spoke with Somalia’s Prime Minister @MohamedHRoble yesterday to express our support for his efforts to convene an NCC meeting to correct election irregularities and hold credible elections as soon as possible.”

“All parties should stop escalating their actions, and security forces should remain neutral,” Phee said in a tweet from the Bureau of African Affairs.

The current impasse arose after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed issued a decree suspending the prime minister’s powers over alleged corruption and misappropriation of public property, but Roble dismissed the move as a “coup attempt.”

Roble asserted that he is the only person in the country legally responsible for all government institutions and demanded that military commanders obey him, and the power struggle between the two men shows no signs of ending anytime soon.

The president is facing constant pressure from the international community and opposition presidential candidates, who demanded on Tuesday that he step down “as soon as possible” and accused him of staging a “terrible” coup attempt.

Abdirashid Mohamed Hashi, a spokesman for the Somali president, denied the allegations, saying that the only coup the president can be accused of is a coup against graft, which “sets him apart from his competitors.”

The president’s office accused the prime minister of disobeying his orders.

“He failed to hold elections and caused months of delays, disrupted the election implementation team, and irregularly reorganized the dispute committee, causing the election process to be derailed,” Hashi said.