Somalia confirms 9 more COVID-19 cases, 21 in total

MOGADISHU, April 10 (Xinhua) — Somali Health Ministry on Friday confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 21.

Fawziya Abikar, Health Minister of Somalia said the new cases did not have a history of travel and were thus local transmissions.

“The health ministry confirms nine new people got COVID-19, bringing the number of corona infected cases to 21,” Abikar said, adding that two of the nine cases are officials from the Ministry of Health.

She called on members of the public to stay at home, exercise social distancing and avoid public gatherings.

The latest confirmation comes two days after four new cases were announced. So far, four health workers have tested positive for the deadly pandemic.

The Health Ministry had warned there could be several undetected cases of COVID-19 in Somalia following a case of local transmission which was detected on April 3.

The Horn of African nation which has so far one recovery and one death has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 including closing schools, banning large gatherings and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.

There were clashes between the police and worshippers in the city after the security forces imposed lockdown in Mogadishu to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several main mosques were closed despite protests from worshipers who argued that they did not receive any prior notice from the government.

Somalia which has a fragile health system has confirmed the delivery of COVID-19 testing kits in the country following support from the World Health Organization.

The minister said that coronavirus cases are now being screened and tested in the country’s National Public Health Research Laboratory (NPHRL) in Mogadishu.