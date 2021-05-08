Somalia, Kenya restore diplomatic ties after 5-month suspension

MOGADISHU, Somalia

Somalia on Thursday announced the resumption of diplomatic ties with neighboring Kenya after almost a five-month suspension.

In a news conference, Somalia’s Deputy Information Minister Abdirahman Yusuf announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with Kenya, saying it is in the interest of both countries.

Last December, Somalia severed diplomatic ties with Kenya, accusing Nairobi of interfering in Mogadishu’s internal affairs.

Yusuf said Kenya also welcomed the step which aims to protect the interests of the two countries.

Kenya says eyeing ‘further normalization of relations’

Kenyan Foreign Ministry responded to Somalia’s statement, saying it looks forward to restored bilateral ties.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya takes note of a press release issued by Somali authorities re-establishing their diplomatic relations with Kenya,” a press statement by the ministry said.

It added that Kenya “looks forward to further normalization of relations by the Somali authorities including with regard to trade, communication, transportation, people to people relations, and cultural exchanges.”

Kenya thanked the international community and Qatar for their efforts to normalize the diplomatic relations between Somalia and Kenya.

Before the reconciliation, Kenya and Somalia were embroiled in a diplomatic row that crippled security, education, and trade ties between the two East African neighbors.