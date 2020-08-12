Somalia to reopen schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOGADISHU, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The Somali government said it will reopen primary and secondary schools on Saturday, four months after closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Education Minister Godah Barre said on Wednesday the government has put in place the necessary preventive measures to ensure smooth learning resumes across the Horn of Africa nation.

Barre said all learners will be required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing among other measures in accordance with the ministry’s health guidelines to help contain the respiratory disease.

Somalia closed learning institutions in April following a spike of the COVID-19 cases in the country. The country’s total number of COVID-19 cases reached 3,227 as of Tuesday with 1,728 recoveries, according to the ministry of health.

The ministry said some 93 people have succumbed to the disease since the first COVID-19 case in the country was first reported in April. Enditem