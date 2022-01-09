Somalia’s humanitarian crisis is being exacerbated by a deadly drought that is fueling mass displacement.

Drought intensifies Somalia’s humanitarian crisis by fueling mass displacement.

A country in the Horn of Africa is suffering from one of the worst droughts in decades.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU, is one of the world’s most dangerous cities

Somalia, which has already been hit by climate-related disasters such as floods and desert locust invasions, is now suffering from a deadly drought that is causing widespread displacement.

People are fleeing to various towns and cities across the Horn of Africa country in search of water and food, putting the government’s shaky response, which includes declaring a state of emergency to address the crises, to the test.

The Bay, Bakol, and Gedo regions have been hit the hardest.

Baidoa, the Bay region’s capital, is home to over 400,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) and continues to receive hordes of people from all over the state, including the Bakol region and the towns of Diinsoor and Qasahdhere.

According to South West State Humanitarian Affairs Minister Abdinasir Abdi Arush, the majority of these refugees have lost their only source of income – livestock.

“Baidoa, in South West State, is home to over 400,000 internally displaced people, the majority of whom are children and women.”

He cautioned, “The situation is critical.”

“The drought, combined with an al-Shabaab blockade in some parts of the state, is causing a disaster that we are ill-equipped to deal with.”

There is no food or drink for these homeless people.

We must intervene before it is too late.”

Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble declared a state of emergency in November of last year, urging the public, religious scholars, businesspeople, and the international community to band together and assist those in need.

According to a recent report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), severe drought has gripped most of Somalia for the third time since late 2020, as seasonal rains have failed for the third time since late 2020.

Approximately 3.5 million Somalis are already suffering from acute food insecurity, and the situation is likely to worsen unless urgent and increased assistance is provided, according to the UN agency.

Newcomers

Sokorey Da’arow, a mother of six who arrived two days ago at an IDP camp on the outskirts of Baidoa, said her family walked for two weeks to get to the camp.

“It was a treacherous and difficult path to take.”

On the way, we were robbed of our belongings, but we made it to safety,” she told Anadolu Agency.

