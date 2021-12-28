Somalia’s international partners are ‘deeply concerned’ about the country’s political deadlock.

The country’s political impasse has international partners in Somalia “deeply concerned.”

Partners issue a joint statement calling for a reduction in political tensions.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU, is one of the world’s most dangerous cities

The latest developments in Somalia have alarmed the country’s international partners, who expressed their deep concern on Monday.

They urged the country’s leaders to prioritize the country’s interests, de-escalate political tensions, and avoid provocation or the use of force that could jeopardize peace and stability.

In a joint statement, Somalia’s “international partners have repeatedly expressed growing concern about procedural irregularities and delays in the Somali electoral process.”

It’s critical that the Sept.

The agreements, which are the foundation for elections, must be implemented immediately without further distraction or disruption, according to the statement.

It said a meeting of the National Consultative Council, which includes federal and regional leaders, as well as consultations with key stakeholders, is urgently needed to speed up and improve the process and ensure that elections are held in a timely and credible manner.

Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Ethiopia, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, the Netherlands, Norway, Sudan, Sweden, Uganda, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Nations are among the international partners.

As fears of armed conflict grow, pro-opposition forces are massing troops in some parts of Mogadishu’s capital.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed suspended Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on Monday, citing allegations of corruption.

“Because Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble is being investigated for corruption and misappropriation of public property, the Prime Minister’s duties and powers have been suspended pending the outcome of the ongoing investigations,” the president’s office said in a statement.

Roble stood firm in his refusal, calling the suspension “outrageous.”