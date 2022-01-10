Some central Pennsylvania restaurants are reporting a drop in business as a result of the latest COVID outbreak.

Some restaurants in central Pennsylvania are reporting a drop in business as a result of the recent COVID outbreak.

After several employees tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, The Englewood in Hershey shut down for a week as a precaution.

Rick Russell, co-owner of the Derry Township venue, said the timing could not have been worse during the busy holiday season.

He explained, “We just didn’t feel comfortable being open with the unknown.”

As cases of the highly contagious omicron variant rise across central Pennsylvania, restaurants are once again navigating uncertain times.

To protect their employees and customers, some restaurants have temporarily closed to weather the storm.

Others are seeing a decline in business as diners become cautious once more.

As hospitalizations have surpassed the highest levels seen during the peak of the pandemic last winter, Pennsylvania is reporting record daily COVID infection rates.

Nick Mauldin, co-owner of Redd’s Smokehouse BBQ in Hampden Township and Carlisle, said he noticed an increase in takeout orders and some diners’ apprehension about eating in as the numbers grew.

“I don’t think it’s as bad as it was at the start of the pandemic,” he said, “but we’re definitely seeing a change in habits.”

Mauldin noted that there is always a subset of people who take it very seriously and refuse to eat inside, while others are more laid-back and simply seeking some normalcy.

Mauldin’s main concern right now is keeping the restaurant open and the employees employed.

Even so, he said, there are still unanswered questions about how the next few weeks will unfold.

“I think in general, how long is this going to last? Is it going to intensify? Is it going to wane? We’re just waiting and seeing,” Mauldin said.

While dine-in business has decreased slightly, Jessica Demopoulos, co-owner of Chocolate Avenue Grill and Smoked Bar and Grill in Derry Township, said the trend is not yet alarming.

She claims that the number of takeout orders is increasing, and that more people are wearing masks when they enter the restaurant.

“New Year’s Eve was a little slower than we had anticipated, but that was fine with us.

From last summer to fall, we’ve been trucking along, and business has been good,” Demopoulos said.

Nick Mauldin, left, and Brent Burger, owners of Redd’s Smokehouse BBQ.

Mauldin says he’s noticed an increase in takeout orders recently…

