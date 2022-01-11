Some Conservatives who advocated for VAT cuts as a Brexit benefit are now voting against them.

Despite promising to do so if Brexit went through, a dozen Tory MPs voted against lowering VAT on energy bills.

At least ten Conservative MPs who voted against Labour’s proposal to cut VAT on fuel bills on Tuesday had promised to lower the tax if Britons voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

Leading Brexiteers used the issue of VAT throughout the campaign, claiming that leaving the EU would allow Britain to lower energy bills because it would be free of EU competition laws.

“As long as we are in the EU, we are not allowed to cut this tax,” Boris Johnson, one of the leading Tory figures in Vote Leave, said previously.

“If we vote Leave, we’ll be able to get rid of this inequitable and harmful tax.”

Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, and former Labour MP Gisela Stuart, now Baroness Stuart of Edgbaston, wrote an article in The Sun during the Vote Leave campaign promising that “fuel bills will be lower for everyone” if Brexit went through.

“Household energy bills were subjected to VAT in 1993,” they wrote.

Gas and electricity will be much more expensive as a result of this.

We are unable to deduct VAT from those bills due to EU regulations.

“The poorest people suffer the most.”

The poorest families spend three times more of their income on energy bills than the wealthiest families.

We can’t reduce this tax as long as we’re in the EU.

"If we vote Leave, we'll be able to get rid of this unfair and harmful tax."

It isn’t fair that unelected Brussels bureaucrats impose taxes on the poorest citizens while elected British politicians do nothing.”

In an open letter dated June 14, 2016, 13 government ministers and senior Conservatives pledged to eliminate VAT on household energy bills.

George Eustice, Michael Gove, Chris Grayling, Boris Johnson, Penny Mordaunt, Dominic Raab, Iain Duncan Smith, Desmond Swayne, Theresa Villiers, and John Whittingdale were among those who signed the declaration.

The following day, Mr Grayling wrote a separate letter in which he called for a special Finance Bill to “abolish the 5% rate of VAT on household energy bills by the date of the next general election by amending the Value Added Tax Act.”

