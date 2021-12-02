Some hospitals in Central Pennsylvania are outpacing the worst COVID-19 outbreak on record.

Some hospitals in Central Pennsylvania are outpacing the worst COVID-19 outbreak in history.

On Wednesday, Geisinger’s nine hospitals were caring for 291 COVID-19 patients, nearly 40 more than a week earlier.

“We thought things were bad last year, and we’re about two weeks ahead of last year’s trend,” Dr.

Chief medical officer for the Montour County-based system, Gerald Maloney.

Last year’s surge, which began after Thanksgiving and lasted into January, put hospitals and staff across Pennsylvania under severe strain.

On Wednesday, both Penn State Health and WellSpan Health reported significant increases in COVID-19 patients.

At Penn State Health’s four hospitals, 156 COVID-19 patients were being cared for, 21 more than at the start of the week.

WellSpan’s rating was around 300, which was more than half of its previous high.

WellSpan has made a number of changes, including delaying some non-emergency care “to manage the volume and severity of this situation,” according to spokesman Ryan Coyle.

According to Geisinger’s Maloney, it’s too early to tell if the new patients were infected at Thanksgiving gatherings.

It’s possible that a repeat of last year’s surge would be difficult for hospitals to handle due to staffing shortages.

According to WGAL, a Penn State Health official told a state House committee on Wednesday that the system is short 400 nurses.

On Wednesday, the state health department reported 7,606 new COVID-19 infections, the highest number in a single day since January.

The number of people admitted to hospitals, 3,939, is the highest in nearly a year.

Late last year, about 6,100 people were admitted to hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Non-COVID-19 patients were down a year ago, according to Maloney, due to factors such as people delaying treatment.

Now that things are back to normal, fewer staff members can be assigned to COVID-19 patients.

“We’re very concerned from a capacity standpoint,” he said.

“The [intensive care unit]situation is very tight.”

Car accidents continue to happen.

Heart attacks and strokes continue to occur, as do all of the other things that require the ICU’s attention, and none of this has changed.”

Unvaccinated people should consider the impact of COVID-19 patients on care available to other patients, according to Maloney, who hopes that this will persuade them to get vaccinated.

According to him, 88 percent of COVID-19 patients…

