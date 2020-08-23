Some Incredible Jurassic Park Movie-Making Memorabilia Is Going Up for Auction Next Week

When Jurassic Park was in pre-production, digital visual effects were still a burgeoning technology in Hollywood. Films like Terminator 2 and The Abyss used computer graphics to bring characters like the T-1000 and the saltwater pseudopod to life, but those were fantasy characters that behaved and looked like nothing we’d seen before. To realise the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, a combination of full-scale animatronics and costumes were going to be paired with miniature stop-motion puppets, courtesy of Phil Tippett and his Tippett Studios, who were masters of the craft.

Tippett Studios built a stop-motion puppet (technically a go-motion puppet, which could be moved while filming to create realistic looking motion blur) for Jurassic Park’s T-rex – and even shot test sequences so the animators could perfect the dino’s movements. But ultimately Spielberg chose to realise full body shots of the film’s dinosaurs using computer graphics after tests at Industrial Light & Magic proved the technology could finally be used to recreate living, breathing creatures.

Although Tippett Studios’ dinosaurs never actually made it onto the big screen, the story behind them makes these incredibly sought after collectibles that Phil Tippett is finally making available to private collectors. As a result, the T-rex stop motion puppet along with a mock-up of the overturned Jurassic Park tour vehicle are expected to go for somewhere between $30,000 (£22,900) and $50,000 (£38,000) at auction, while a pair of velociraptor stop motion puppets are expected to fetch even more, upwards of $60,000 (£45,800).

Featured image: Adam Savage’s Tested