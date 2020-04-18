Some outpatient treatment, examination to resume in Latvia

RIGA, April 17 (Xinhua) — Some of the outpatient and diagnostic services that were suspended in Latvia following the declaration of a nationwide state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic will resume as of next Monday, under a decree issued by Health Minister Ilze Vinkele.

The minister said on Twitter that the necessary safety measures for healthcare staff and patients have been agreed with the medics, so that dentists, specialist physicians and other healthcare services providers can resume their work.

The services that will resume in a phased and gradual process include government-funded mammography screening, specific diagnostic tests and specialist consultations and dentistry, as well as foot care for diabetics.

With the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Latvia stabilizing and even showing a downward trend lately, the authorities have started to consider easing some of the restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Earlier this week, the health minister said, however, that even though some other European countries have already started relaxing their confinement measures, Latvia will leave all its restrictions in place at least until the current state of emergency ends on May 12.

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said in a televised interview on Wednesday that in two weeks, epidemiologists might come up with their proposals on how to gradually lift the restrictions.

By Friday morning, 682 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Latvia and five patients had died from the disease. Also, 88 patients have recovered from COVID-19, according to information released by the national Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Enditem