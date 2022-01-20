Some Royal Caribbean cruises have been canceled, but the company has announced a five-day sale on reservations.

Some Royal Caribbean cruises have been canceled, but a five-day sale on reservations has been announced.

On all Royal Caribbean International ships, the flash sale offers a £293 On Board Spend discount.

Due to global Covid concerns, Royal Caribbean International has canceled cruises on four of its ships.

All trips on the Vision of the Seas have been postponed until March 7 due to the suspension of voyages.

Sailings on the Serenade of the Seas have been rescheduled for April 26.

On February 20, the Jewel of the Seas will resume sailings, while the Symphony of the Seas will do so on January 29.

“Guests who have booked on these cancelled sailings will be offered assistance and compensation options, including a full refund,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the cruise line has announced a five-day flash sale on all of its ships, with a £293 On Board Spend discount.

The offer is good for all bookings made until January 24th, and it can be used on any sailing beginning February 20th.

This is in addition to the existing cruise deals.

These are the following:

Discounts are applied automatically at the time of checkout.

Visit www.royalcaribbean.comgbrencruises for more information or to book.

