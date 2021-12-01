Some students may not believe it, but university staff strikes are in their best interests.

Attempts to undermine the bonds of friendship that should exist between students and faculty are at best ineffective and ignore overlapping issues.

Staff strikes over poor working conditions, budget cuts, and pensions have repeatedly disrupted the academic year since around 2018, with the largest disruption occurring in 2020, when 74 universities went on strike for 14 days.

The same issues have prompted more action this week.

Tensions have risen since Universities UK, the trade association that represents higher education employers, recently approved changes to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) pensions.

Between the 1st and 3rd of December, staff at 58 universities across the UK will go on strike for three days in protest of plans to cut the guaranteed portion of university staff pensions by 35%.

Though student reactions to the strikes have varied over the years, from palpable solidarity in 2019 when students assisted lecturers in erecting barriers outside university buildings at the University of Liverpool, to frustrations with the disruptions they’ve caused, this week’s action appears to be set to further divide students.

However, as someone who has covered the politics of these strikes for a long time, it appears that the most important thing students can do is stand in solidarity with employees.

Not only have they suffered as a result of poor working conditions, but the strike is also a manifestation of a sector ravaged by marketisation, layoffs, and casualization – all of which are issues that students face as well.

On the surface, data from the National Union of Students suggests that students are overwhelmingly in favor of the strikes this year.

However, after an academic year marred by Covid-19, resentment is rising, fueled by the perception that strike action reflects staff indifference to student concerns.

Leeds University Union, which represents 38,000 students, announced earlier this month that it would not support the upcoming strikes.

Strikes would not be in the best interests of students, according to the union, citing “the past two years of Covid-19 disruption” and previous strike action.

Other movements are organizing for longer-term change in universities, which is why the strikes are taking place.

Staff at the University of Liverpool went on strike for ten days in August after the university’s Faculty of Health and Life Sciences announced redundancies.

Staff at Goldsmiths, University of London – where 61 percent of employees are on strike – protested earlier this week.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Some students may not believe it, but university staff strikes are in their best interests.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

It might not feel like it to some students, but university staff strikes are in their best interests